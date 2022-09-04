Search

04 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, September 4, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 1, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

04 Sept 2022 9:01 PM

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Mangan) of Shrulawn, Foynes, Co. Limerick. On 3rd September 2022, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Dan, brother Dan and sister Bríd. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caitriona and Miriam (Lenihan), brother Dr. Pat, sister Phyllis (Guerin), son in law Tom, grandchildren Patrick, Rachel and Clodagh, nephew, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday, 5th September, from 4-8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th September, at 12.30pm in Robertstown Church with burial afterwards in Kilbradern Cemetery.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy of Clare Street, Dublin Road, Limerick City. Late of Limerick City Council Roads Department. Jim, died (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff of the Sarsfield Ward of St. Camillus' Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughter Helen, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, 5th September, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th September, at 11am in St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. House private, please.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Hartnett of Carrigkerry, Limerick and formerly of Dromcollogher, and Bradford, United Kingdom. Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband of Mary and cherished father of Joe, Helen, Maggie and Ann, sons in law and daughter in law. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Zoe, Liam, Joe, Josef, Megan, Olivia, Josh, Eoin, Daniel John and Grace, and great-grandchildren Isabelle, Oliver and Riley, brother Jim, sisters Mary, Ellen, Tina, Cathy, Debbie and the late Annette, sisters and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and  friends. Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Tuesday, Sept 6th, from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrickerry, on Wednesday, 7th Sept, at 12 noon for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West. House private, family flowers only, please.

---------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence please click here.

May they all rest in peace.

