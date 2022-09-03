Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, September 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Delia Finucane (née Hayes) of Lord Edward Street, Limerick city. Formerly of Avondale Drive, Greystones and late FAS Supervisor (Community Centre, Moyross)

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearly loved mother of Valerie, Ann, David and the late Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Declan and Michael; daughter-in-law Ailish, sister Trish Phayer, brother Michael, beloved grandchildren, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Sunday (September 4) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at St Munchin’s Church on Monday (September 5) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Ryan (née O'Shea) of 4 Moore Street, Cappamore, Limerick. Late of Cappawhite, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her parents Josie and Paddy and sister Sadie.

Sadly missed and fondly loved by her husband Jimmy; sons Michael, Joseph and Daniel, daughter Mary, sister Margaret; brothers Sean and Laurence; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday (September 5) from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church Cappamore on Tuesday (September 6) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Lee Enright of Forgefield, Pallaskenry, Limerick, (V94 C9P4).

Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by his fiancée Aoife; parents Monica and Mike, brother’s Adrian and Keith; nephew AJ, extended family and close circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday (September 5) from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass at 12 midday on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry followed by a private service in Shannon Crematorium.

House Private until 5pm on Monday.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kay Davis (née Butler) of College Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Limerick Walking Club.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly loved mother of Eoin, Aileen and Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Valerie, son-in-law Jonathan, grandchildren Arron, Ciara, James and Cian, great granddaughter Sofia, nephews, nieces, extended family in New Zealand, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (September 4) from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday (September 5) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy (The Great Padini) Ward of Inis Orga, Sixmilebridge, Clare. Late of Dundalk, Louth and Caherdavin, Limerick.

Much loved husband of the late Josephine.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa & her husband Albert, Niall, Conor & Niamh, great-grandson Aaron, his close friend Phyllis, brothers Joe & Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives & his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge on Monday (September 5) from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Finnachta’s Church, Sixmilebridge.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (September 6) at 11am - click here for live-stream. Mass will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in the Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Radcliffe of Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Una. Sadly missed by her loving siblings Irene, John, Eamonn & Kevin, her sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 11am on Monday (September 5) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Driscoll of Fairyfield, Parteen, Clare. Later of Ballycotton, Cork and Limerick.

Beloved husband of Ethel and much loved father of Niamh, Ronan and Shane. Adoring grandfather of Darragh and Finn; father-in-law of Paul and Cassie and brother of Eoin, Aidan, Mary, Brian and the late David.

Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Sunday (September 4)at 2,30pm - click here for live-stream.

A private cremation will take place afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ivan McDonogh of Bansha, Askeaton, Limerick. Master of the Stonehall Harrier Hunt.

Stalward of Munster Show Jumping and a life-long supporter of the County Limerick Foxhounds.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter Liza, his son Eric and his extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton (V94 K598) between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday (September 4) followed by Private Cremation on Monday at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private, no flowers please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John McDonagh of Grove View Garden Centre, Mountshannon, Lisnagry, Limerick (V94 EV97).

Formerly of Ardnacrusha, County Clare and Ex ESB Ardnacrusha.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret and brother Kevin. Sadly missed by his daughters Sandra Shyne and Norma Blake; brothers Pat and Micheal; sons-in-law Kevin and Tom; grandchildren Thomas, Chloe, Kayleigh, David, Keira, Adam and Shauna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday (September 4) from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell at 9.30am on Monday, followed by service in Shannon Crematorium at 12pm.

John's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace.