02 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, September 2, 2022

May they rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paddy (The Great Padini) Ward of Inis Orga, Sixmilebridge, Clare. Late of Dundalk, Louth and Caherdavin, Limerick.

Much loved husband of the late Josephine.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa & her husband Albert, Niall, Conor & Niamh, great-grandson Aaron, his close friend Phyllis, brothers Joe & Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives & his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge on Monday (September 5) from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Finnachta’s Church, Sixmilebridge.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (September 6) at 11am - click here for live-stream.  Mass will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in the Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Radcliffe of Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Una. Sadly missed by her loving siblings Irene, John, Eamonn & Kevin, her sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (September 4) from 5.30pm to 7pm with Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass on Monday (September 5) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Driscoll of Fairyfield, Parteen, Clare. Later of Ballycotton, Cork and Limerick.

Beloved husband of Ethel and much loved father of Niamh, Ronan and Shane. Adoring grandfather of Darragh and Finn; father-in-law of Paul and Cassie and brother of Eoin, Aidan, Mary, Brian and the late David.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (September 3) from 5pm to 7pm with funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Sunday (September 4) for Requiem Mass at 230pm - click here for live-stream.

A private cremation will take place afterwards.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ida McLoughlin (née AMBROSE) of The Chalet, Portroe, Tipperary. Late of Killeedy, Ballagh, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Ida will be sadly missed by husband Mike and children Michelle, Jim Bob and Michael Jnr; grandchildren Rachael, Patrick and Sean; brothers Jimmy, John, Pa, Donie and Michael; sisters Marie and Doris, son in law Alan, daughters in law Maria and Emma, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday (September 3) from 4.30pm with a short service at 7pm.

Burial will take place at 2pm o Sunday (September 4) in Portroe Church Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ivan McDonogh of Bansha, Askeaton, Limerick. Master of the Stonehall Harrier Hunt.

Stalward of Munster Show Jumping and a life-long supporter of the County Limerick Foxhounds.

Very deeply regretted by his daughter Liza, his son Eric and his extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton (V94 K598) between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday (September 4) followed by Private Cremation on Monday at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private, no flowers please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John McDonagh of Grove View Garden Centre, Mountshannon, Lisnagry, Limerick (V94 EV97).

Formerly of Ardnacrusha, County Clare and Ex ESB Ardnacrusha.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret and brother Kevin. Sadly missed by his daughters Sandra Shyne and Norma Blake; brothers Pat and Micheal; sons-in-law Kevin and Tom; grandchildren Thomas, Chloe, Kayleigh, David, Keira, Adam and Shauna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (September 4) from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell at 9.30am on Monday, followed by service in Shannon Crematorium at 12pm.

John's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here

May they all rest in peace.

