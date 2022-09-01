Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Paddy (The Great Padini) Ward of Inis Orga, Sixmilebridge, Clare / Louth / Caherdavin, Limerick.

Paddy passed away, unexpectedly, at home.

Much loved husband of the late Josephine. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa & her husband Albert, Niall, Conor & Niamh, great-grandson Aaron, his close friend Phyllis, brothers Joe & Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives & his wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arrangements to Follow.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née Gilsenan) of 7 O'Connor Park, Ardagh, Limerick.



Died peacefully on 31st August 2022 at St. John’s Hospital. Loving wife of the late Jimmy O’Dwyer, late of Croom. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh on Saturday 3rd of September for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of John O'Connell of The Cottages, Ballyneety, Limerick.

John, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, son Shane, daughter Davina, stepson David, grandchildren Sam, Max and Harry, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers Michael and his wife Betty and Hugh, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Ballyneety, on Saturday (September 3rd) from 6pm to 8pm, arriving for Reception Prayers in St. Ailbe's Church Ballybricken at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday (September 4th) at 11am followed by Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

John's Requiem Mass can be streamed live by clicking the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

To donate click the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Costelloe of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick



Died peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Marie Costelloe (nee Gavin).

Late of Garryowen Sound and Gaeltacht Dry cleaners.

Sadly missed by his beloved sons Kieran and Adrian, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Graham, Sarah, Keith and Donna, great-grandchildren, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Sunday (4th Sept) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday (5th Sept) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, followed by Cremation Service at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of condolence may be expressed by clicking the link below.

--------------------

May they all rest in peace.