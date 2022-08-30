Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Stack (née Moylan) of Ballinacurra, Limerick.



Jo passed away peacefully, in Milford Care Centre.

Much loved wife of Dick, dear mother of Jane & Mary & grandmother of Ewan, sister of Rita, John, Martin & her late siblings May, Ena, Sr. Clare, Sr. Brendan, Willie & Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law, grandson, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 1st September, from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday, 2nd September, at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Burial afterwards in the Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (Limerick Section)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) McCarthy of Knockainey, Limerick & Malmesbury Wilts, England.

Patrick passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Malmesbury on 10th June 2022, surrounded by his wife Jenny, sons, Raymond, Paul & Steve, daughters in law, grandchildren, his sisters Nora, Maryann, Peggy, Carmel, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives & friends.

Interment of ashes in Knockainey after 11am Mass on Sunday 4th September to adjoining cemetery.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Messages of sympathy and condolence can be left on the link below.

Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget Leighton or Lisamote, Adare, Limerick.



Peacefully in Hull, England on August 12th 2022, just four days short of her 96th birthday.

Sadly missed by all her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving on Wednesday August 31st, at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Joe O'Sullivan of Farranmiller, Glin, Limerick.



Joe died suddenly, on August 27th, 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Dan and Jane. Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children David, Karl, Shane, Jane and Gerardine and their mother Jackie, grandchildren Oisín and Tadgh, sister Marian, brothers Jerry, Michael and Patrick, son-in-law Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Joe being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on the link below, followed by burial afterwards in the Church ground.

House private, please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald of Hazelwood, Castletroy, Limerick / Annacotty, Limerick.



Died on 30th August 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her friends and staff of Community Residential Service Avista Lisnagry. Reposing at the School of Nursing St. Vincent’s Lisnagry V94 A7K4 on 31st August from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. with removal to the Chapel in St. Vincents.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 1st September at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell. Request of H.S.E public Health Guidance, please wear face masks.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rosemary (Rose) ELLIOTT (née Duggan) of Sarsfield Terrace, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Rose passed away peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Charlie and dearest mother of Paul, Louise, John & Gregory.

Sadly missed by her loving husband & children, brother Vincent, sister Patsy, daughters-in-law Shelly, Miriam & Shauna, brother-in-law Hugh, nieces, nephews, the extended Duggan & Elliott families, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 2nd September, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church on Saturday, 3rd September, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

Burial afterwards in the Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

May they all rest in peace.