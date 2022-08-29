Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 29, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Frank O'Neill, Crossroads, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick

Frank died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Mary, daughters Jessie, Rebecca and Kate, brothers Stephen and Philip, sisters Anne, Helen and Jackie and their families, grandchildren, other relatives and wide circle of close friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Tuesday (August 30th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday (August 31st) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dr. James O'Driscoll, Castletroy, Limerick / Sandymount, Dublin



Dr. James O’Driscoll (Limerick and formerly of Sandymount, Dublin) August 29th 2022, peacefully.

He will be sadly missed and was deeply loved by his wife Deirdre (Kavanagh), his children John, Stephen, Eimear and Claire, grandchildren Oscar, Louis and Juliet, sons-in-law Morgan and Colin, sisters-in-law Maeve and Anne, niece, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother John. May he Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Thursday (September 1st) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) BYRNE (née Kiely), Carrigogunnell, Clarina, Limerick / Ballysheedy, Limerick



Carrigogunnell, Clarina, & formerly of Rhuta, Ballysheedy & Upper Carey’s Road, Limerick. Bernie passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent & dearest mother of Mike, Mary (Lynch), Margaret (O’Brien), Noreen (Cusack) & Liam. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Martin, Michéal & Malachy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her granddaughter Tina, sisters & brothers. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Wednesday 31st August from 5pm – 7pm.

Funeral arriving at Donoughmore Church for Requiem Mass on Thursday 1st September at 11am. Mass will be live streamed, on the Parish Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in the Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dave Mulberry, Glenfield, Kilmallock, Limerick



Peacefully in loving care of staff of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by father Daveron, mother Beryl, brother Edward.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, son Dane, daughters Dara, Leonie & Beverly, son-in-law Eric, grandchildren, nephews, brother Steve, sisters Helen Breeds & Dyann Smyth, relatives and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Kilmallock Sunday 4th September between 5pm-6pm. Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock Monday 5th September for 12noon mass. Burial afterwards in Tankardstown Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Madden, Newline, Grange, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick



Margaret died, unexpectedly, at her residence. Daughter of the late Sean.

Dearly loved mum of Lorraine and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving mother Patsy, sister Philomena, brother John, brother-in-law James, sister-in-law Sarah, nephews James and Luke, nieces Leah and Molly, her partner Mikey, aunts, cousins, grand uncle, other relatives, her many friends in particular those in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and kind neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday (August 31st) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Funeral Cortege will arrive for Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 1st) at 1pm in St. Patrick's & St. Brigid's Church, Grange. Burial after in the adjoining Cemetery.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Lee Woodland, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick



Lee died, suddenly, at residence. Daughter of the recently deceased Pauline and Johnny Woodland.

Very deeply regretted by her son Leroy, daughter Abbie, twin brother Glen, brothers Erine, John and Eric, sisters Ca, Paula, Mags and Regina, sisters-in-law Sharon and Tammy, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing Wednesday (August 31st) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.00pm to 5.30pm, arriving for reception prayers at 6.30pm in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass for Lee will take place at 11.00am on Thursday (September 1st) this Mass will also be offered for her late parents Pauline and Johnny, who both passed away recently. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Lee's Funeral Cortege will drive past her late parents home in Dalgaish Park, Moyross en route to the Cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

----------------------------------------

