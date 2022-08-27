Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, August 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary MARTIN of Walnut Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick.
Formerly of Lissard, Galbally, Co. Limerick
Mary died, peacefully, in the loving care of Caherass Nursing Home, on 27th August 2022.
Pre-deceased by parents Timmy & Peggy & brothers Jay & Pa.
Deeply regretted by husband Pat Ryan, brothers Noel, Johnny (Emly), Tom (Coonagh), Mike (Pallasgreen), Tim (Dublin), Gerard (Dublin) & Vincent, sisters Margaret Hosford (Ballinlard), Bernie Casey (Keylogues), Catherine Slattery (Ballinvreena), Aunt Mary Breen (Cullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Rest in peace.
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday August 29th from 5pm to 6:30pm.
Funeral cortege will pass her family home to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Tuesday August 30th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.
Live stream available at the link below.
Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery, Co. Limerick. (Arrival approx. 2pm)
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.
May they all rest in peace.
