26 Aug 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, August 19, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

26 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

The death has occurred of Tommy Treacy Commonaline of Cappawhite, Tipperary. Formerly of Doon, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee O’Donovan) and deeply regretted by his sons John and Michael; daughters Mary Connole, Helen Treacy and Kathleen Mulready; son-in-law Mike; daughter-in-law Aoife and Mary’s partner Jerome; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister Sr. Rosaire (Kitty) (Presentation Convent, Clonmel); nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mags) Torpey (née Gleeson) of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick city. Formerly of Watergate, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and very deeply regretted by her children Rose, John and Anne; grandchildren Megan, Ashley, Jay, Evan, Ryan, Maeve, Dylan and Rebecca; sons-in-law Derek and Coen; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday (August 29) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Cortege will drive past her residence en route to the Cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Riordan of Downey Street, Limerick city. 

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz; children Rebecca, Dylan and Shauna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. 

Reposing on Sunday (August 28) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Monday in St. John's Cathedral with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Willie Kett of Murroe, Limerick.

Beloved father of the late Michael and Rhona. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie; daughter Jacinta son Willie; daughter in law Kathleen; son in law John; grandchildren Benjamin, Shane, Liam, Euan, Cathal, Fintan and Aisling, brothers Patsy and Michael; sisters Kathleen and Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday (August 28) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at The Holy Rosary Church, Murroe at 11.30am on Monday (August 29) with burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Bobby Browne of Westbury, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Hilary and dearest father of Aoife, Robert and the late Stephen.

Sadly missed by his wife and children; his grandson Josh, son-in-law Giles, Robert’s partner Emma; his siblings John, Mary, Noreen, Ann, Paul, Margaret, Gearóid and Anthony; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (August 30), from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Wednesday (August 31) at 12 noon - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please.

May they all rest in peace.

