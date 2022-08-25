Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, August 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann Corbett (née Mangan)

Of Ballinacurra

On August 24, 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the wonderful care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her loving brother Frank. Dearly loved mum to Barry, Michele and Lorraine. Adored Granny to her five grandchildren Rory, Orlaith, Ciaran, Robbie, Jack and their partners. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Colette (Pettit) and Helen (Byrne), her brother James, son-in-law Robert (Magnier), daughter-in-law Yanti, brother-in-law John (Byrne), sister-in-law Helen (Sweeney-Mangan), cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Saturday, August 27 from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue on Sunday, August 28 for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Crecora cemetery.

Ann’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at https://www.stjosephsparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

House private, please. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

*******

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Horgan (née Kelly)

Of Dalysfort Road, Salthill, Galway and formerly of Thomondgate. On Wednesday, August 24, Bernie passed away after an illness borne with great courage and resilience. Dearly loved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Mary, Gerard, Martin and Ollie, sister of Jackie, Mary and Peggy, cherished mother-in-law and proud grandmother of twelve. Predeceased by her much loved siblings Veronica, Brendan and brother Christy who died recently. Mourned and sadly missed by her immediate family, the extended Horgan and Kelly family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue (H91-V1K8) on Sunday, August 28, from 5pm with removal at 6.30 p.m. to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral after Mass at 11am on Monday, August 29, to Rahoon Cemetery.

Livestream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-salthill or https://salthillparish.ie/

The family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this time.

'A Golden Rose'

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret 'Madgie' Larkin (née Mulcahy)

Of Meenteenowen, Tournafulla and Ashford

Formerly of Mauricetown, Ashford

Margaret passed away, peacefully at home, in her 96th year, on August 24, 2022, in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Dan, brothers Timmy and Jeremiah and sister Josie. Sadly missed and wonderfully cared for by her loving and devoted son Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons Timmy, Mikey, Donie and Patrick, daughter Margaret (Curtin), daughters-in-law Sheila, Teresa and Nuala, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren John, Emma, Breda, Maria, Tim, Daniel and Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford, on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, Tournafulla, at 11am which will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/ttmparish. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

*******

May they all rest in peace.