Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Dore of Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick / Ballyagran, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyagran, Co. Limerick and Ex Krups. Michael, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his son Henry and sister Helen. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay (nee Cross), daughters Suzanne Doolan and Michelle Riester, sons Kieran, Michael, Brian and Declan, sons-in-law Joe and Stéphane, daughters-in-law Louise, Sinéad and Michael's partner Emma, grandchildren Tony, Michael, Kate, Claire, Jack, Seán, Billy, Harry, Daniel, Hannah, Liam, Chloe and Roísín, brothers, sisters, the extended Dore and Cross families, neighbours and friends.Reposing Thursday (August 25th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving on Friday (August 26th) for Requiem Mass at 12pm in St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Flynn, Bulgaden Eady, Kilmallock and formerly Cappamore, Co. Limerick. South Board, National Water Federation and late Manager of Golden Vale Mill, Kilmallock. On August 23rd 2022, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, son James, daughter in law Lauren, his adored granddaughters Amelia and Charlotte, sisters Rita, Josephine and Mary, brothers Donal and Neill, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.Reposing this Thursday evening (25th) at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, from 6.30pm followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Friday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden, for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.mycondolences.ie

The death has occurred of Michael Guinane of Bengal Terrace, Limerick City, Limerick. Michael died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Beloved son of the late Liam and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving siblings Tricia, Nuala and Sean, sister-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 25th August from 1:30pm to 3pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 4pm Service.

The death has occurred of Peadar (Peter) Hyland, Park, Galbally, Limerick and formerly of Edmonton, London. On August 23 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen and daughter Sherri, brothers Johnny and Bobby and sister Cissie(Helen). Loving father of Kevin, Peter, Marion and Anna. Deeply regretted by his family brothers Mickey, T.P., Billy and Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Chrissie and Marion, sons-in-law Martin and Tony, daughters-in-law Nicki and Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Myles Lyne of North Road, Castletownbere, Cork / Newcastle West, Limerick. Passed away on the 24th August 2022 following a long illness, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Kay (nee Coughlan) and loving father to Deirdre. Adoring grandfather to Darragh. Brother of Anita (Twomey) and the late Pearse. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Kieran. Mourned by his sisters in law and brothers in law. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday (26th) from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place at 11am on Saturday (27th) in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Castletownbere followed by burial in St.Mary’s Cemetery in droum. Funeral cortège will leave Myle’s home in the North Road, Castletownbere at approximately 10.30am. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the attached link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-1

The death has occurred of Oonagh (née Mulcahy) McElligott of Corbally, Limerick / Foynes, Limerick. Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina, late of Rosendale Gardens, Corbally Limerick and Foynes, Co. Limerick. Oonagh died peacefully in St. John’s Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jack and son Pat. Sadly missed by her loving children Tom, Oonagh, Jack and Jim, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Alice, Elma and Eileen, her grandchildren Suzanna, Louise and Deirdre, Aidan and Niamh, Helen, Michael and Olivia, great-grandchildren Oran, Isabelle, Quin, Zoe, Ellie, Lucy, Sorcha and Aoife, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, August 25th, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass on Friday, August 26th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Pauline Mee (née Fitzgibbon) Galway City, Galway / Askeaton, Limerick. Formerly of “Tall Trees”, Askeaton, Co. Limerick died peacefully at home with her heartbroken family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Johnny who died recently on the 15th of May. Predeceased also by her parents Michael and Mary, brothers Basil and Aidan, sisters Carmel, Felicity and Olive. Devoted and cherished mother of Petrina, Paula, Clodagh, Ronan, Dervla, Sandra, Finola, Morgan, Lisa, Jonathan and David, adored Mamó of Cian, Ruairí, Jonathan and David, Stevie, Oisín and Síofra, Alex and Ella, Arlo, Emmy and Lucia much loved sister of Noel, Dolores, and Petrina; mother-in-law of Noirín, Lizelle and Fats, Stephen, Criostóir, Martin and David. Deeply mourned by all her immediate family, the extended Fitzgibbon and Mee families, neighbours and friends, in particular her great friend Catherine. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, 26 August from 5 p.m. with Removal at 6.30 p.m. to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Pauline on Saturday, 27 August at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery . Livestream link for Mass : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-salthill



