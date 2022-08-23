Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Alice SHEEHAN (née Nealon) of County View Terrace, Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Limerick.



Alice died peacefully in St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John.

Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Mary, granddaughter Leah, great-granddaughter Lana Mae, son-in-law Anthony, sisters Geraldine & Bernadette, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Wednesday, 24th August, from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Funeral Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 25th August, at 10am, this will be streamed live at the link below.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dowling (née Hoare) of 64 High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick City, Limerick, V94 P9YH / Mallow, Cork.



Kathleen died on August 23rd 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, after a short illness bravely bourne.

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Chrissie and granddaughter Mia.

A beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and person.

Survived by her loving husband Ray (Ramie), sons Raymond, John Paul, Alan and daughter Carol (Hayes), daughters-in-law Roisin and Laura, son-in-law Colm, her grandchildren Conor, Eden, Odin, Ryan, AJ and Danny, her sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother Noelie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94P9YH) on Wednesday evening (August24th) from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Thursday (August 25th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Sheehan of Gortnagraige, Mallow, Cork / Granagh, Limerick.



Michael passed away peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

Beloved father of Eleanor, Kathryn, Patricia and Michelle.

Dear brother of John and the late Paddy, Mary, Joan, Bridie and Alice. His adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat, Niall, John and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Michael Rest in Peace"

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm followed by Reception into the Church of the Resurrection.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12:30 followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy which will be live-streamed at the link below.

You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Michael on the condolence link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Nora Hanrahan (née O'Carroll) of Ardnamoher, Galbally, Limerick / Hospital, Limerick.



Nora died peacefully at UHL on the 22nd August 2022.

Dearly loved wife of Tom, mother to Mary & Patrick, son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandchildren TJ, Jack, Danny, Orla, Áine, Eric & Emer, brother Philly, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Nora’s funeral cortége will arrive at Galbally Church on Thursday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Mid West Parkinsons Association.

Sympathies can be expressed in the ‘Condolence’ section in the link below.

--------------------

