Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, August 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Donal O'Brien, New Garden North, Castleconnell, Limerick, and formerly of Aer Rianta & Castletroy Golf Club.
Donal died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital Limerick.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Niamh & Orla, son-in-law Fergus, granddaughter Evie, brother Tom, sisters Mary & Anne, his extended family & many friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday Aug. 22nd from 5:30pm to 7pm. A private cremation will take place later. No flowers please.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.
