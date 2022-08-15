Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 15, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Liam (Willie) Arrigan, ''Knocknagoo'', Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, Limerick, V94 A6WY / Ballylooby, Tipperary



Suddenly, predeceased by his baby son Liam.

Dearly beloved husband of Sheila (nee O'Keeffe) and much loved dad of Thelma and Elaine and dear brother of John and Ellen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren Oísin, Rory, Síofra, Aoibheann and Tess, niece, nephews, sons-in-law Mike and Ronan, sister--in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, very good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5-8p.m.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00a.m followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Hughes (née Grimes), Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick



Teresa, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, daughter Lorraine, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (August 17th) from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue arriving for reception prayers at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 18th) at 11.30am funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private, please.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Doody, Ballyloughane, Carrigkerry, Limerick



Died peacefully on15th August 2022 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Catherine's Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Mary, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday (16th August) from 7 pm with removal at 8 pm to Carrigkerry Church.

Requiem mass on Wednesday (17th August) at 11:30 am with burial afterwards at Ardagh Cemetery.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Brennan (née Parker), 147. Lawn Way, John Carew Park, Janesboro, Limerick



Anne Brennan of 147. Lawn Way, John Carew Park, Limerick passed away in her sleep at her residence on 14th August 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Raymond and daughter Laura.

Sadly missed by her daughters Maureen, Anne-Marie, Racheal, Donna and Sarah, sons Raymond and Bobby. Sherisse, Victoria and the rest of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Friday morning (August 19th) at cross's Funeral Home, Lr. Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 10am to 11am. Removal to Shannon Crematorium for service at 12 noon.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas GRIFFIN, Ballynanty, Limerick



Thomas died, peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of the ICU team, University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of the late Gerry & Helen.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marion, Brigid & Anne, brothers-in-law Ger & Tommy, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday Aug. 18th from 11:30am-12:30pm. Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

--------------------------------

