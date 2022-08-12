Deaths in Limerick - Friday, August 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Vivian Bourke

Vivian died at home, aged 81, in Lincoln, Britain, and is formerly of Rathbane, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, his son Stephen, his brother Cecil and sister Cora.

Sadly missed by his daughters Kathy and Belinda, his brother Michael, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at St John’s Cathedral for requiem Mass on Thursday, September 1, at 11am, streamed live at https://www.limerickcathedral.com/live-stream/.

Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donation, if wished, to The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Brian Hickey

Of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra

On August 11, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his son John. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughter Linda, granddaughters Nicole, Danielle, Katie and great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

As per the family’s request Brian will have a private funeral. Messages of sympathy can be posted to Thompson’s Funeral Home, 40 Thomas Street Limerick. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family’s preferred charity Limerick Suicide Watch.

*******

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Riordan

Of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty

Philomena died, peacefully, in Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved daughter of the late Denis and Hannah.

Sadly missed by her loving siblings Tommy, Timmy, Noel, Eileen, Mary, Dennis, Ann, Margaret, Gobnait, John and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, August 14, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Lelia’s Church, Kileely Road for Requiem Mass on Monday, August 15, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Power

Of Oola Hills, Oola

On August 10, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence, Patrick (Pat). Predeceased by his parents Dan and Kathleen and his brother John.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kay Eggington, Mary O’Leary and Teresa Lennon, brother Laurence, sister-in-law Lynda Brophy, brothers-in-law Billy, Derek and Mark, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Saturday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.30 pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Power (Junior)

Of Castletroy, Limerick

Formerly of 'Santa Lucia' Marian Drive, Roxboro Road

Late of Power Insurance's and Old Christians GAA Club.

John died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of his loving family.

Son of the late John. Very deeply regretted by his partner Michelle, children Garreth, Evan and Ali, mother Anne, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his family residence, 'Santa Lucia' Marian Drive, Roxboro Road, (Eir Code: V94NN1N) on Sunday, August 14 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday, August 15 to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, to arrive for requiem Mass at 12noon followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

For those who are unable to attend John's Funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_65300plyg

House private outside of reposal times.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

As a mark of respect : The offices of John Power Insurance's Ballinacurra Road and Hearing Ear Health Care, Croom, will remain closed on Monday, August 15 and will re open on Tuesday, August 16.

*******

