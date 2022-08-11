Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, August 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Tom Brouder

Of Knockavahig, Ballyduff, Kerry and Ballysimon

Tom passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

He is predeceased by his parents Jim and Annie Brouder, Kishikirk.

He is dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Breda (Moore), his daughter Niamh, his sisters Mary and Anne, his brother John and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Brouder and Moore families, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Causeway, Co. Kerry (V92 PW88) at 10.15 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 for funeral mass at 11am live-streamed on Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research Ireland.

Family home private please.

Please be mindful of current Covid restrictions.

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget (Biddy) Collins (née Moroney)

Of Turagh, Cappamore

Late of Krups. On August 11, 2022, peacefully at her residence Mary Bridget (Biddy). Predeceased by her son John and foster-son Eamon. Sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, son Chris, daughter Patricia, daughter-in-law Helen, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Martin Ryan, David McGuirk and all her other foster children, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Doody (née Riordan)

Of Ballycommane, Tournafulla

Formerly of Devon Road, Templeglantine. Passed away peacefully at St John’s Hospital Limerick on Wednesday, August 10 2022.

Joan is very sadly missed by her husband Neddy, sons Gerard, Aidan, Donal and Eamon, daughter Margaret (Sheehan), son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Catherine and Marie, Donal’s partner Trish and Aidan’s partner Bernie, grandchildren, brother Jack, sister Mary (Harnett), (Joan is predeceased by her twin brother Patsy), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home (V42 X082) on Friday, August 12 from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral cortege will depart Joan’s home on Saturday at 10am en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla to arrive for requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Stan Griffin

Of Garryowen Road, Garryowen

Formerly of Little Glentworth Street and Limerick Fire Service.

Stan died peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Kay (nee Madden).

Very deeply regretted by his son Stan, daughters Margaret, Deirdre, Jackie and Evelyn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Nancy and Patsy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, August 12 from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Saturday, August 13 for requiem Mass at 11.30am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

Stan's requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Morrissey

Of Inis Mor, Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle and Garryowen

Formerly of Garryowen Road, Limerick and late of the Limerick Shoe Factory and Morrissey and Sons Tiling Contractors.

Jim, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Nee Hanley)

Very deeply regretted by his sons James, Gerard, Paul and Dermot, daughters Joanne and Marese, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Willie, sisters Rita, Chrissy, Ann and Kay, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday, August 13 from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Monday, August 15 for requiem Mass at 11.00am funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Jim's requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Cyril Mullins

Of Pery Square

Cyril died peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Son of the late Patrick and Bridget and brother of the late Michael, Fidelma, Paddy, Gertrude, Sr. Elzear (Dor), Thecla and Mary (Dolly) Woods. Deeply regretted by his nieces Léonie Cleary and Ruth Woods, nephew Cyril Jnr., grandnieces, grandnephews, his cousins especially Jean Nolan, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, August 13 from 12:30pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 1:30pm for requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Michael Tierney

Of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road

On August 11, 2022, peacefully in Milford Care Centre following a short illness, borne with great dignity. Beloved husband of Carmel and much loved father of Aisling and David. Greatly missed by his sister Maeve, brothers Cahir and Fr. Bennet LC, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday, August 12th from 5.30pm to 7pm (V94-FT85). Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday, August 13 for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Michael's Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

The death has occurred of Maura Clancy (née Dean)

Of Fairview Terrace, Greenhill Road, Garryowen

Late of United Drug

Maura, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of her loving family.

Mother of the late Michael and grandmother of the late Baby Francis Frawley.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Miriam and Aine, son Gerard, son-in-law Robin Frawley, daughter-in-law Ursula Clancy, grandchildren Jack, Sadbh and Fionn, brothers Gerry, Sean and Ollie, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, August 12 from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving at St John's Cathedral on Saturday, August 13 for requiem Mass at 10am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) cemetery.

Maura's requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

The funeral cortege will pass the family home en-route to the Cemetery.

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Candace Malcomson (née Swainston-Harrison)

Of Shiloh Lodge, Dromkeen

Formerly of South Africa, passed into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022, as her husband sat with her, spoke with her, and held her hand. Special thanks to the staff of St John’s Hospital Limerick for their incredible care.

In South Africa she was a music-teacher and conducted the national youth orchestra. She was headhunted to work in Ireland as head of Strings in Cork School of Music, 2000-2006. She then resigned to serve in full time Christian ministry with her husband.

Her husband Keith, Mother Deanne, brothers Atholl, Crispin, and Grant, extended family, members of Limerick City Church and many wonderful friends worldwide deeply mourn her passing. She was deeply loved around the world. She fought valiantly to the end, never giving up, and finally overcame by the Blood of the Lamb in going to meet her Lord and saviour.

A woman of God and a mother in Israel

She will repose at Limerick City Church, 1 Baker Place, Limerick City, V94 D62D, from 6pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 17. Removal to The Life Centre, Limerick, will be on the following morning, Thursday, August 18. The official funeral service will start prompt at 11.30am. A live-link online will be available to all family and friends worldwide who are unable to attend in person. Burial will take place shortly after the service at Mount St Oliver Cemetery. There will be a further evening gathering for those who desire to share further in remembering a wonderful friend.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Neill (née Hannon)

Of Mill Road, Ballysheedy

Formerly of No 3 Sonas, Drombanna, and Krups.

Peacefully in Caherass Nursing Home on August 9, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and step brother Willie Hannon (Kilnamona).

Sadly missed by her loving family, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Donaghmore for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, August 12. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Kilfinny.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

