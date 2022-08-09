Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Robert Price, Aherlow Close, Caherdavin, Limerick and late of Dawn Dairies and Our Lady of Lourdes Meals on Wheels
Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Gary, daughter Jaimie, grandsons Sean and Brendan, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Robert will repose at Cross's funeral Home, Lr. Gerald st., Limerick this Wednesday afternoon (August 10th) from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. Arriving to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday afternoon (August 11th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May he rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here
Emma Ray, Rhebogue, shows off her new bob in Niall Colgan’s, and 12 inches of her old hair which will be donated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.