Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 8, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Majella Ryan (née Pearse), Cross Roads, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of APD and the HSE. Majella died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Malcolm. Cherished mother of Niamh, Colm and Fiona.

Majella will be sadly missed by her children, mother Phyllis Pearse, adoring grandchildren Ava, Shay, Faye, Luke and Noah, sons-in-law Ger Duffy and Ger McInerney, brothers Noel, Ger and Brian, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, extended family, many friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (August 10th) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, on Thursday (August 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11:00am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean O'Carroll, Cahercorney, Bruff, Limerick



Sean O'Carroll (Cahercorney, Bruff, Co. Limerick, late of Roseville Gardens, Corbally and St. Munchin’s College) Sadly passed away on August 1st 2022, after a long illness.

Predeceased by his loving parents Gerry and Anne O'Carroll. Seán will forever be deeply missed by his partner Elaine and his three beloved children Sophie, Leon and Max.

Dearly loved brother of Helen and loving uncle to Dean, Kerry, Kelly and Robert. Missed greatly by his extended family, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday (August 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to children's grief centre.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Vera Cummins (née Howlin), 37 Abbey Court, Fr Russell Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Vera Cummins (née Howlin) (37 Abbey Court, Fr Russell Road, Limerick and late of Brown Thomas and former hairdresser) August 7th 2022, peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of Greg, dearly loved mother of Samantha and Ross. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Karen, her beloved grandchildren Amy, Joshua, Oscar, brother Tom, sisters Phyllis, Mary, Janice, Ena, Angela, Sharon and Sally, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. Predeceased by her sister Cora and her granddaughter Georgie. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94XW8H) on Wednesday evening (August 10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday (August 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer society daffodil night nurse service or Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Stephen(Stevie) Collins, Ballinruane, Kilmeedy, Limerick, V42 EK52 / Granagh, Limerick



(Ballinruane, Kilmeedy, Co Limerick); August 7th 2022; Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the medical and nursing team at Milford Care Centre.

He will be deeply missed by wife Helen, his children Paul, Lisa and Daniel, daughters-in-law Aine and Emily, cherished granddaughters Aoife and Makenna, brother Jimmy and sister Marie, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballinruane (V42EK52) this Tuesday evening August 9th, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St.Joseph's Church, Granagh, on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass followed by a service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Esther BOLAND (née Ronan), North Circular Road, Limerick



Formerly of Patrickswell & Mungret, Co. Limerick. Esther died peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearest mother of Eamonn, Jacintha, Lucy, Mary, John, Dympna, Aiden & the late Monica. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 9th August from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 10th August 11am Mass, streamed live here. Burial afterwards in St. Nessan’s Cemetery, Mungret.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jackson Owens, Dundrum, Dublin / Enniscorthy, Wexford / Castleconnell, Limerick

Jackson (b. 1924) passed away in the wonderful care of Brabazon Trust Home and their kind and loving staff.

Loved by Dorothy (d. 2009), and his son Peter (d. 1985), he is survived by and will be so sincerely missed by his daughter Valerie, son Philip, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and grandson Asa.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday Aug 11th at 4pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross prior to cremation, A Service of Interrment in All Saint’s Church, Castleconnell, Co Limerick will be held at a future date.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Robert SMALLE, Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra, Limerick



Formerly of ESB, Young Munster R.F.C. & The Ilen.

Robert died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, children Kenneth, Elaine & Andrew, grandchildren Dion, Casey, Sophie, Ricky & Matthew, daughters-in-law Mary & Nina, son-in-law Cyril, sisters & brothers, his large extended family and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday 10th August from 4pm to 6.15pm, Removal to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 11th July at 1:30pm. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

--------------------------------------------

