Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, August 6, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Condon), Ballylanders, Limerick



Mary, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and brothers Seamus and Fr Liam. Lovingly remembered by her brother Fr.Sean, her family D.J, Mary (Doherty), James, Helen (Concannon), Mairéad, Debora, Michelle and Michael, her sister-in-law Maud (Condon), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4, on this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard Kelly, 2 Castlecourt, Castleconnell, Limerick



Kelly, Gerard, 2 Castlecourt, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick 28th July 2022, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Delia, brother Pat and his partner Ann. Sadly missed by his loving cousins, loyal friend John, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Memorial Mass will take place on Tuesday 9th August in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie., burial of ashes afterwards in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell.

--------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here.