Deaths in Limerick - Friday, August 5, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Charles Kelly, Kilbeha, Askeaton, Limerick



Charles died, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Terry Kelly.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Mark and Peter, daughters-in-law Diane and Queli, grandchildren, great-grandchild, siblings, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Saturday (August 6th) from 10am to 12pm, followed by a private interment.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Lia BURNS (née Hayes) Swords, Dublin / Newcastle West, Limerick



BURNS(née Hayes), Lia (Swords & formerly of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick) - August 5th, 2022 (peacefully) at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Michelle, sons Robbie, Shane and Owen, their partners Caroline, Frank, Kim & Rebecca, grandchildren Nikki, Noah, Mason, Frankie and Ella, brother Joe, sisters Anne and Dot, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Saturday (Aug. 6th) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Removal on Monday (Aug. 8th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Whackey) Galvin, Garryowen Road, Garryowen, Limerick.



Late of Clover Meats. Patrick died, peacefully, at his residence.

Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy and grandson Brian.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Patrick, Paul, Kieran, Anthony, Niall and Aidan, daughter Antoinette, daughters-in-law Annette, Alison and Sandra, son-in-law Mike Hannon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Dolores, Nancy and Angela, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (August 9th) from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Wednesday (August 10th) for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. The Funeral Cortege will pass the family home enroute to the Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of William Roche, Convent Street. Kings Island, Limerick City, Limerick



William died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Peggy and Christy and brother Noel.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Mark and William, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughter-in-law Helen, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (August 9th) from 9.30am to 10.30am followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

--------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here.