Search

05 Aug 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, August 5, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

05 Aug 2022 5:36 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE DEATH has occurred of Charles Kelly, Kilbeha, Askeaton, Limerick

Charles died, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Terry Kelly.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Mark and Peter, daughters-in-law Diane and Queli, grandchildren, great-grandchild, siblings, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Saturday (August 6th) from 10am to 12pm, followed by a private interment.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Lia BURNS (née Hayes) Swords, Dublin / Newcastle West, Limerick

BURNS(née Hayes), Lia (Swords & formerly of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick) - August 5th, 2022 (peacefully) at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Michelle, sons Robbie, Shane and Owen, their partners Caroline, Frank, Kim & Rebecca, grandchildren Nikki, Noah, Mason, Frankie and Ella, brother Joe, sisters Anne and Dot, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Saturday (Aug. 6th) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Removal on Monday (Aug. 8th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Whackey) Galvin, Garryowen Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Late of Clover Meats. Patrick died, peacefully, at his residence.

Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy and grandson Brian.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Patrick, Paul, Kieran, Anthony, Niall and Aidan, daughter Antoinette, daughters-in-law Annette, Alison and Sandra, son-in-law Mike Hannon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Dolores, Nancy and Angela, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (August 9th) from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Wednesday (August 10th) for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. The Funeral Cortege will pass the family home enroute to the Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of William Roche, Convent Street. Kings Island, Limerick City, Limerick

William died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Peggy and Christy and brother Noel.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Mark and William, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughter-in-law Helen, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (August 9th) from 9.30am to 10.30am followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

 --------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media