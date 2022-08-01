Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 1, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Susan Boland (née Patterson) Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick



Susan Boland (nee Patterson) of Greenfields, Rosbrien and late of Ballyclough Ave. passed away peacefully at her residence on 30th July 2022.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughters Emma and Lorna, grandchildren Ellie, Lily and Scott, sons-in-law Derek and Dan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Carmel Herbert, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by brothers Nessan & Jimmy, sister Hannah, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and kind neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Ballingaddy on Tuesday 2nd August for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards to local cemetery

The death has occurred of Maura Reidy, Ballycahane, Pallaskenry, Limerick



Maura passed away peacefully in her 95th year in the wonderful care of Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina on the 31st July 2022.

Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and John Joe and parents Mary and Daniel Reidy.

Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Maura will be reposing on Tuesday evening 2nd August from 6:00 to 7:30 at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan.

Requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan at 11:00 on Wednesday 3rd August followed by burial afterwards to Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Flint, Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, Limerick



Paddy Flint of Manchester and late of Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick died suddenly in Spain.

Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Cremation to take place in Spain on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of John Mangan, Ballinoe, Castlemahon, Limerick

Ballinoe, Castlemahon, Co Limerick and formerly of Plunkett Rd, Askeaton. 31st July, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Natasha, brothers Gerard and Tony, extended family, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday 2nd August from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Clouncagh.

Requiem mass on Wednesday 3rd August at 1.30pm with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Eileen Fitzgerald, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick

Passed away peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick on the 31st July 2022. Predeceased by her daughter Tayna.

Sadly missed by her sons Pat and Tommy, daughters Mary, Audrey, Jennifer and Tina, brother Ger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin St., Limerick from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock.

Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on Wednesday morning for Requiem mass at 11 o'clock followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1 o'clock.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to 1B University Hospital, Limerick

The death has occurred of William Collopy, Hundred Acres, Caherconlish, Limerick, V94 HHR2



William Collopy of Hundred Acres, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick and formerly of Cosgrove Park, Moyross, Limerick.

Passed away peacefully at his residence on July 30th 2022.

Sadly missed by his wife Noreen, his ten daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (V94 HHR2) this Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., Limerick on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret, Limerick. House private please on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Nonie O'Sullivan, Murroe, Limerick



O’Sullivan, Nonie, Murroe, Co. Limerick 30th July 2022 peacefully at her home. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Josie and loving sister of the late Johnny.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Willie, sister in law Carmel, nieces, Isabel and Rachel, nephews John and Barry, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday 4th August from 6p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving on Friday 5th August to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ita Lyons (née Lynch) Rahina, Clarina, Limerick

July 31st 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Loving wife of the late Ned.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Alister, Patrick and Edward, daughters Denise and Edwina, daughters-in-law Una, Lindsey and Deirdre, sons-in-law David and Billy, adoring grandchildren Luke, Kayleigh, Dylan, Oisin, Caoimhe, Alanna, Aaron, Shauna, Scott, Cialadh, Rhys, and JJ, sister Christina, brother Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, 3rd August, at her home from 4pm.

Removal to arrive on Thursday, 4th August, at St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Kilkeedy cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Flynn, Harold's Cross, Dublin / Kilcornan, Limerick

13th July, 2022. Suddenly at his home, predeceased by his brother Pat and sister Nora. Eddie will be sadly missed by his brothers, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Eddie Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 5th August at 10.00a.m. in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Harold's Cross, followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

