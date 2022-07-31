Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, July 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Maureen Treacy (née Moloney), Boheroe, Pallasgreen.

Peacefully at St Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish. Deeply regretted by her husband Edward, daughter Natalie, grandson Ciaran, great grand children Oscar & May, brothers John, Tom & Laurence, sister's Nessa, Madaline & Joan sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces nephews relatives & friends . R.I.P.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 o' clock at St Joseph's Church, O' Connell St, Limerick . Burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be inserted below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Joseph) (Seph) Harkin, Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin and Donegal, late of Cannocks.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Terry. Dearly loved father of Tony, Declan, Sina, Oonagh and the late Niall. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Ann, Louise and Joy, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Niall, sisters Sheila, Eveleen, Maureen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jackie and Donnie.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (August 3rd) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Thursday (August 4th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nora (Lolo) Barrett (née Roche), Connolly Avenue, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Nora died peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Milford Hospice on Saturday 30th July 2022. Nora is predeceased by her parents Paddy and Julia Roche, her sister Maureen Young and her daughter-in-law Rose Barrett.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, her sons Kevin, David, Stephen and John, her daughters Catherine, Susan (Hayes) and Tishy.

Her beloved grandsons, Paddy and Kevin, her cherished granddaughters Rebecca (Massey), Aimee, Emma, Jean, Roz, Lucy and Julia. Her great granddaughters Victoria, Emma, and Eileen. Nieces Julie (Moloney) and Breda (Feely) and her grand niece. Her beloved dog Mini. Many good friends and extended family.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday August 2nd 2022 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 11.30 o'clock - Mass will be live streamed. Followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. - family only.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

