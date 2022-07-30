Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, July 30, 2022

The death has occurred of PJ Raggett of Clashbane, Pallasgreen, Limerick / Kilkenny, late of Newmarket, Kilkenny.

PJ died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Caitriona (McCarthy), sons Aidan, Padraic and Noel and their partners, Grandchildren, Brothers, sisters, Nephews, nieces and all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Sunday in Caherline Church (V94H7Y2) from 5.30pm to 7pm requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery Caherconlish (V94F602)

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine McGuire (née Ryan) of Patrickswell, Limerick / Waterford.



Catherine McGuire (née Ryan) (Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilbrien, Co. Waterford) July 29th 2022, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Dearly loved mother of Evonne and the late Paul. Sadly missed by Oliver, her cherished grandchildren Olivia and Evelyn, son-in-law Armando, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (August 1st) from 11am to 12 noon followed by private cremation.

--------------------

May they all rest in peace.