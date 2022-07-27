Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The death has occurred of Dr. Vincent Casey, late of the University of Limerick and Rockbarton, Bruff, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballydavid, Co. Tipperary. Vincent passed away in the care of Milford care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Profoundly regretted by his wife Celine, daughter Trina, son Conor, granddaughter Chloe, son-in-law Jason daughter-in-law Lauren, daughter Lilly (France), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends, kind neighbours and colleagues from UL. Vincent will repose at his residence this Friday evening (July 29th) from 4 o'clock to 7 o' clock. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Lough Gur this Saturday morning (July 30th) at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Collins, Lower Church Road, Raheen, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary. Formerly of Old Kildimo, Co. Limerick. Michael died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Bridget, loving children Michael, Christopher and Alice, adored grandchildren Ruth, Charlie, Eve and Harry, daughters-in-law Emma and Jennifer, son-in-law Tommy, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Colette & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relative and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Margaret. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 29th July, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, on Saturday, 30th July, for 12 noon Mass, streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. House private please.

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Galvin of Millfarm Hospital, Co. Limerick and Yardley, Birmingham, England. On 7th May 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Diane, son Mark, daughters Diane, Beverly and Debbie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Jerry, Billy, John and Tim, sisters Marie, Noreen, Catherine, Abbie and Geraldine, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, family, relatives and friends. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital this Saturday (30/July/22) at 7.30pm for Michael and his parents Catherine and Patrick Galvin.

The death has occurred of Lilly Garvey (née Coffey) Éilís Bean Uí Gháirbhith, Ní Chofaigh), Clare and Limerick, peacefully, in her 92nd year. Late of Ennis, Co. Clare; Shannonville, Ennis Road and Clanmaurice Avenue, Limerick; Corofin and Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare. Former teacher and principal, Salesian Convent Primary Junior School, Fernbank, Limerick, peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital, Limerick on 26th July 2022. Predeceased by her beloved brothers, Tom Coffey (Tralee & Florida), Tony (Melbourne), Ben (Montreal), Seán (Kinsale) and sister, Rita. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Úna, Máire, Bríd and Críona, Frank Garvey, grandchildren, Jenny, David, Paul, Seán, Clare and Ben, twin sister Mary MacCormack, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, relatives, Salesian and St. Camillus’ Communities and friends. Reposing at Daly’s Mortuary Chapel, Francis st., Ennis, on Thursday 28th July from 6:00 to 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 29th July, St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Ennis, at 11:00a.m. with burial afterwards at Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare. Lilly's funeral Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Lauren McGrath of Ballyvockoge, Cappagh, Limerick / Askeaton, Limerick. Lauren passed away peacefully in her home in the arms of her family. Lauren will be forever loved and missed by her broken mam June, dad Niall, brother Alan, grandmother Breda, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton (V94 K598) this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James' Church, Cappagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Michael Moloney of Mount Blakeney, Kilmallock, Limerick / Broadford, Clare. Peacefully, at The General Hospital Mallow, after a short illness. Formerly of Fermoyle, Broadford, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of the late Elsie and dear father of Martin, Christopher, Albert, Molly and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brothers Ned and Denis, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Betty, daughters-in-law Sinead, Rose and Maggie, son-in-law Maurice, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Hawe's funeral home, Charleville P56YY15, on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Reception into St Patrick's Church, Garrienderk, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peggy Moloney (née Kenneally) of Colmanswell, Charleville, Cork / Ballyagran, Limerick. In Mooresville, North Carolina, formerly of Colmanswell. Wife of the late Dick Moloney. Sister of the late Donie and Nan (Kiely). Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son John, brother Sonny, sisters Ellen (Savage), Kathy (Riordan), daughter-in-law Kim, son-in-law Peter, fond nieces and nephews, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in Colmanswell Church on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by funeral to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gary O’Connell of Cahirduff, Manister, Croom, Co. Limerick. On July 26th 2022. After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital. Late Teaching Staff, Clifden Community School, Co. Galway. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Anthony and Bernie, sister Alison, brothers Robert and Shane, uncles Mike, Seamus, Jack, Paddy, John and Tom, aunts Mary, Sheila, Margaret, Betty, Noreen, Ann and Susie, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. (Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date).

May they all rest in peace.