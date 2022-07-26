Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Louise Muckell of Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Limerick.

Louise is survived by her heartbroken family, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law.

Rest in peace Louise.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale at 7p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Requiem Mass at 11.30.am. on Thursday. Private family burial afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Deel Animal Rescue because of her love of animals. Houses private please.

-------------------

The death has occured of Bartholomew (Batty) Hannon, 41 Cois Baile, Dromin, Listowel and late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel, Co. Kerry and Old Kildimo, Co. Limerick.

Batty died suddenly, on July 24th, 2022, at his residence.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and infant daughter Catriona. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Stephen, Sean and Batt, grandchildren Kate and Jack, brothers Michael and Jim, daughters-in-law Amy and Karen, brother-in-law Bertie, sisters-in-law Breeda and Gemma, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bartholomew (Batty) being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on link below, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Aidan (Aodán) Fullam of Kilkenny Rd., Freshford, Kilkenny, R95 TYF1 / Ardagh, Limerick.

Aodán passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Selina, Gemma, granddaughter Phoebe, Selina's partner Chris, son-in-law John, brothers Paddy, Kevin, Mel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, carers, very supportive neighbours relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 p.m. with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Christy Farrell, The Village, Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, late Limerick County Council, July 26th 2022.

Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of Bryan and Maura and all at St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran.

Beloved son of the late Bill and Catherine, brother of the late Liam, Pat and John. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, sons William, Chris, Pat, Owen and Martin, daughters in law Rachel, Ciara, Marie, Owen's partner Theresa and Pat's partner Adolys, brothers Charlie, Mike, Ned, Jim, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Jamie, Ryan, Ava, Ita, Mollie and Lucy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Wednesday evening (27th July) from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Ballyagran, with evening prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Thursday for 3pm Requiem Mass to St Michael's Church, Ballyagran followed by burial afterwards to Colemanswell Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Ballyagran.

--------------------

May they all rest in peace.