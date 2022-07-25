Search

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, July 25, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Maura Coughlan (née Gavin), Newtown, Clarina, Limerick

Maura Coughlan (née Gavin) (Newtown, Clarina, Co. Limerick) July 24th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Liam. Dearly loved mother of Patricia (Roberts), Kay (Kennedy), Nicola (Shire), Hilda (Walsh) and Lisa (Coughlan). Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne (Guerin), Helen (O’ Leary), brother Michael, sons-in-law George, Patrick, Melvyn, Marc and Mark (Melbourne), her cherished grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia’s home, Longfield House, Newtown, Clarina (Eircode: V94 RW2P) on Wednesday (July 27th) from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Thursday (July 28th) for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Foley (née O' Donnell), Patrickswell, Limerick

Joan Foley (neé O’Donnell), (Ballybronogue, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick) July 25th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the Late Paddy. Dearly loved Mother of Paul, Patrick, Brid and Mary. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Lesley and Suzanne, sons-in-law Gerard and Robert, her beloved grandchildren Ellen, Eimear, Doireann, Darragh, Kate, Lucy, Odhran, Paddy, Liam and Maisie, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends, especially Aggie. Predeceased by her brother John and sister Martha. May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell on Tuesday (26th July) from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 27th) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left here. 

