Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, July 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Arthur O'Donoghue, Douglas and formerly Mungret, Co. Limerick.
On July 22nd 2022, unexpectedly, at home, Arthur (A. P. A.) (late of An Garda Síochána), beloved husband of Terry, loving father of Derek, Rachel and David.
Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Larry, daughters-in-law Elaine and Deborah, grandchildren David, Niall, Sarah, Sophie, Will, Cathal, Kate, Tadhg and Darragh, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’ Connor Ltd. on Tuesday (July 26th) from 5pm to 6pm.
Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (July 27th) in the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield which can be viewed on
https://www.frankfieldgrange.ie/2020/12/live-streaming-of-church-celebrations/
Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.
Please leave your personal message for Arthur’s family on the condolence section below or through
www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie
“May he rest in peace”
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Maura Mulqueen (née Murphy), Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City and formerly of Garryowen, Limerick.
Mother of the late Kenneth. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, son Robert, daughter Stacey, daughter-in-law Anastasia, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (July 26th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Funeral arriving at Corpus Church, Moyross, on Wednesday (July 27th) for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.
For those who are unable to attend Maura's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed live here
House private, please.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Cliona's Foundation (To donate online click here)
Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Beryl Bellingham (née Garrod), Hillcrest Drive, Greystones, Limerick.
Beryl died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Jim. Beryl will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Debra & son Kevin, son-in-law Christy, grandchildren Shane and his wife Nikki, Lynne and her partner Peter, Keith and his partner Olivia, great-grandchildren Josh, Andrew, Aaron, Alexander & Tilly, her aunt Joan, cousins Brian and Anna, extended family and friends in England and America.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Tuesday 26th July from 5pm to 6.30pm.
Funeral service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday 27th July at 3pm.
House Private Please
Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate online
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here
