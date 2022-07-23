Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, July 23, 2022

The death has occurred (following a tragic accident) of Pádraig Denis Cunningham of Kilcoora South, Broadford, Limerick.

Cherished and adored son of his heartbroken parents Robert and Denise née McAuliffe (Newmarket). Much loved brother of Áine, Maebh and Clodagh; treasured grandson of Patsy and Margaret and the late Denis and Anne McAuliffe.

Very sadly missed by his parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts Aedín, Marion and the late Patricia, uncles-in-law Jerry and Pat, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass of the Angels will take place at St Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Monday (July 25) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

House Private Please.

________________________

The death has occurred of John Givens of Baltray, Drogheda, Louth. Fondly remembered Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Eileen; son Daniel and his mother Eileen; daughter-in-law Shauna; grandchildren Emma, Kate and Amy; brother Donal, sister Breda and predeceased by his sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday (July 25) from 5pm until 7pm with funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Newtown Crosslawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only please - house private on Tuesday morning.

________________________

The death has occurred of Sean Kelleher of Flood Street, Limerick city.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Christina and his siblings Danny, Clement, Angela and Michael.

Mourned by his brother Paddy and sister Anne; sisters -in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many good neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St John’s Cathedral, Limerick on Monday (July 25) for Requiem Mass at 10am - click here for live-stream.

Cremation Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher.

________________________

The death has occurred of James Hickey of Kilmihill, Ballingarry. Late of Camas, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by his brothers Neily, Patrick; sisters Mary (Quaid) and Hannah (Browne). Deeply regretted by his nephew Brendan, niece Annette (O’Connor) and their mother Birdie.

Sadly missed by brother Joe, sister Bridie (Burke), brother-in-law Tom, sister in law Betty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and all of his extended family.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (July 24) at 12 noon at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikie) Warren of Ballybricken, Grange, Limerick.

Husband of the late Kathleen and grandfather of the late Michael.

Very deeply regretted by his children Shane, Marion, Vincent, Sinead and Michelle; cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamon, PJ and Brian; daughter-in-law Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday (July 25) at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6pm with removal, at 8pm, to St Ailbe's Church Ballybricken.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 26) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Inch St Lawrence's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.

________________________

The death has occurred of Jer Spillane of Behenaugh, Kilbehenny. Formerly of Ballyenahan Kildorrery.

Beloved son of the of the late Jerry and brother of the late Esther.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Jackie (Caplice); children Noah and Faye; mother Hanora, brothers John (Australia) and Joe (Mitchelstown), aunts, niece, nephews, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny (eircode P67 PK74) on Sunday (July 24) from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 25) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the church grounds - click here for live stream.

Family flowers only please with donations, in lieu, if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

________________________

The death has occurred of Patricia Green (née Moore) of Avondale Court, Corbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son Tobias.

Deeply missed by her husband Charles, daughters Sharon and Sonia; son-in-law Kevin; daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Clodagh, Cian and Darragh; grandson-in-law Eoin, sister Joan and her husband Tim, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes, her family would like to invite all her friends and colleagues to celebrate her life in O' Driscoll's bar, Corbally at 5.30pm on Sunday (July 24).

A private cremation service to take place in Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Jack and Jill Foundation.

May they all rest in peace.