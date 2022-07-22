Search

22 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, July 22, 2022

Deaths in Limerick

Deaths in Limerick - July 22, 2022

Reporter:

22 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

The death has occurred of Patricia Green (née Moore) of Avondale Court, Corbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by her son Tobias.

Deeply missed by her husband Charles, daughters Sharon and Sonia; son-in-law Kevin; daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Clodagh, Cian and Darragh; grandson-in-law Eoin, sister Joan and her husband Tim, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes, her family would like to invite all her friends and colleagues to celebrate her life in O' Driscoll's bar, Corbally at 5.30pm on Sunday (July 24).

A private cremation service to take place in Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Jack and Jill Foundation.

________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick Patsy Brosnan of The Hill, Knocknagorna, Athea, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Joan; son Padraig and daughter in law Suzanne, Godchild Liam O'Sullivan and brother in law Pa Kiely, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Saturday morning for 12 noon requiem mass - click here for live stream

Burial afterwards at Holycross cemetery, Athea.

________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Heaney of Cahersiveen, Kerry. Formerly of Reeves Path, Limerick city.

Much-loved husband and best friend of Rita for 57 years. Father to Eugene, Barry, Neal and Tiernan; father-in-law to Cliona, Ann and Jacqueline; adoring grandfather to Dillon, Kyle, Jacob, Maedbh, Muireann, Emily, Eoghan, Milo, Ethan, Beth and Austin.

Funeral arriving at St. Saviour’s (Dominican) Church, Limerick city, this Saturday (July 23) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with private cremation afterwards.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to be sent to St. Anne’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

May they all rest in peace.

