Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick Patsy Brosnan

Of The Hill, Knocknagorna, Athea

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff at University Hospital Limerick on July 20, 2022.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Joan, son Padraig and daughter in law Suzanne, godchild Liam O'Sullivan and brother in law Pa Kiely, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Saturday morning for 12 noon requiem mass, streamlined on www.churchservices.tv/athea

Patrick will be laid to rest afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

*******

The death has occurred of Frances Daunt (née Collins)

Of Ballykeefe Estate, Dooradoyle

On July 21, 2022, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Eddie. Dearly loved mother of Aine, Darina, Susan, Rosemarie and Valarie. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral service will be held for Frances.

*******

The death has occurred of John Hennessy

Of Conigar, Askeaton

The death has occurred of John Hennessy of St Albans, Britain and formerly of Conigar, Askeaton. Peacefully on July 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving children, Gary, James and Ann Marie, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral at a later date in Britain.

*******

The death has occurred of Joe O'Dwyer

Of Main Street, Adare

On July 20, 2022.

Survived by Eddie and Alice. Sadly missed by his extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, this Friday, July 22, from 3pm followed by Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Adare.

House private please.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

*******

