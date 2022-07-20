Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Hanley (née Kelly) of Gortboy, Kilmallock. On July 20th 2022. Very peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and great grandmother of the late Katie. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marcella (O'Mahony), Angela, Grainne and Mairead, sons Noel and Fergal, son in law Pat, Noel's partner Anita, sisters Peg, Nancy, Breda and Nellie, brothers John and Mike, sisters in law, especially Joan her good friend, her devoted grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing this Thursday (21st July) from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, with evening prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to arrive Friday to Ss. Peter& Paul Church, Kilmallock for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation Service at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

The death has occurred of Olivia (Libi) Dilger (née English) of Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick City. On July 20 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of David, Greg and Mark. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Kate, Theresa, and Ailish, her beloved grandchildren Sandie, Julie, Lucy, Jack, Clodagh, Jay, Ellen, Charlie and Amber, great grandchildren Leo and Tess, brothers Tony and Michael and her sisters Tess and Luce, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (July 21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Monaleen Church, Castletroy on Friday (July 22nd) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Olivia's Requiem Mass will be streamed.

The death has occurred of Christy Looby of Main Street, Cappamore, Limerick and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. On July 19th 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Andrew and John, daughter Claire, daughters-in-law Katrine and Bridget, Claire’s partner Damien, adored grandchildren Cathal, Róisín and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore on Thursday evening 21st July from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/cappamore

The death has occurred of Alec O'Mahony of 10, Oakvale Drive, Raheen, Limerick, V94 XPF1. Formerly of 6 Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Alec, died (suddenly) on July 17th 2022. Predeceased by his mam Yvonne, dad Martin, sister Serena and father-in-law Pat. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mag (née clancy) Grange, Kilmallock, brother Martin, sister Jolyne, mother-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law Maurizio, Edward and Michael, sister-in-law Teena, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at home in 10, Oakvale Drive, Raheen, on Friday, July 22nd, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, July 23rd, to Shannon Crematorium, to arrive for 3pm service. House private outside of reposal times.

The death has occurred of Nicholas Stokes of Woodford Green, Essex and late of Pallasgreen, Limerick. Unexpectedly at the North Middlesex Hospital, London. Nicholas passed away on July 8th, 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen nee Belton and his brothers Dick, Jimmy, Eddie and John, as well as his sisters, Nellie O’Dea and Mary Parkyn, his sister in laws Cissie, Peggy and Maureen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nephews and nieces, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass at 11.30 am on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church, 557-559 Woodford High Road, Woodford Green, Essex IG8 ORB. Cremation will take place immediately afterwards at Forest Park Crematorium. The Mass can be viewed on the following Link: https://www.stthomaswoodford.org/watch-the-mass

May they all rest in peace.