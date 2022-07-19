Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The death has occurred of RYAN, Vera (née O’Kelly) – 17th July 2022, Sutton, Dublin 13 and formerly of Patrickswell, Limerick.

Died peacefully, in her 82nd year under the incredible, respectful and compassionate care of the CCU team in Beaumont Hospital, her last days were spent surrounded by family and dear friends.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie. Vera will be hugely missed by daughters Sarah and Elisabeth, Sarah’s partner Cathal, brothers Vincent and Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Miriam, as well as her Ryan family in-laws, all of her nieces, nephews and entire extended family, friends and neighbours.

Vera will be much missed by her supportive network of close friends with particular mention of lifetime best friend Vera Flynn as well as patchwork pupil and companion Catherine Hanlon and much loved grand dogs Bó and Boris. Sarah and Elisabeth would like to give a special thanks to Marie, Hazel and all of the dedicated carers from Be Independent.

“May she rest in Peace”

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 25th July, from 11am to 1pm with removal at 1:30pm on Monday afternoon to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for service at 2pm.

No flowers please – donations in Vera’s memory if desired to Alone or Beaumont Hospital Foundation

--------------------

The death has occurred of Hayden O'Sullivan of Sunnyside Court, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Hayden, died (suddenly) on July 18th 2022.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Sharon, brother Dylan, sisters Tamara, Emma and Ellie, son Kyon, girlfriend Linda, grandmother Helen McCallig, Dusty O'Reilly, brother-in-law Dyon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (July 21st) from 10.30am to 11.30am followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Southill for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortege will drive past the family residence en route to the Church, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ann O'Brien (née Reddan) of Montpelier, O'Briensbridge, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare.



Ann, Montpelier, O’Brien’s Bridge, Co. Limerick, formerly of Cross Roads, Killaloe. July 18th 2022, died peacefully at Milford hospice in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie, Annette, Geraldine, Deirdre and Shirley, sons Tom, Seamus, Michael, Sean, Pat and Alan, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, sister Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell Thursday 21st July from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Arrival on Friday 22nd to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on the link below, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

--------------------

The death has occurred of John Harding of Ballyagran, Limerick / Cappawhite, Tipperary.



Harding, John (Ballyagran, Co. Limerick and formerly of Philipstown, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) died on July 19th 2022, peacefully.

Predeceased by his parents Mick and Ellen, brother Paddy, niece Michelle and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by his wife Valerie, sons Jack, Ben and Cody, granddaughter Bonnie, brothers Jim, Martin, Mick, Ned Tom, Willie and Con, sister Josie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Wednesday evening 20th July from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Kiely (née Hughes) of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Mary, died (peacefully) at her residence.

Predeceased by her loving husband Sean.

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Christine, sons Thomas, Paul and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (July 25th) from 9.30am to 10.30am followed by removal to St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Mary's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

The Funeral Cortege will pass the family residence en route to the Cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) JOHNSTON (née Tuite) of Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Tramore, Waterford / Janesboro, Limerick / Gowran, Kilkenny.



Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Rory and the wonderful nursing staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Rory, her children, Deirdre, Turlough, Maeve, Dara and Bronach, her daughters-in-law, Eileen and U-sa, sons-in-law Lionel and Sean and Bronach’s partner, Francine, her grandchildren Ciara, Rory, Cathal, Dusara, Conor, Róisín, Aoife, Tiarnan and Finn, her great grandchild, Hubert and her brother Sean, grandson-in-law Jonny,nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, friends and all those who cared for her and resided with her in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

May Betty’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.30pm.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Betty’s Cremation Service can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

--------------------

May they all rest in peace.