Deaths in Limerick - Monday, July 18, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Triona Guerin, Kilross, Tipperary / Ballylanders, Limerick



Triona Guerin, Kilross, Co.Tipperary & St. Joseph's Foundation, Galtee View, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick on 15th July 2022.

Predeceased by her parents Con & Kathleen, brothers Tony & Eddie. Deeply Regretted by brothers Michael (USA), Pat, Paul, John, Tommy, (England), Jerry, Joe, Denis & Peter (Kilross), sisters Mamie (USA), Margaret (Peggy)(McGrath, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary), aunt Bridie (Kiely, Barna, Galbally), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, staff & colleagues at St. Joseph's Foundation, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, cousins, good neighbours, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in Lattin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Claire HOBAN (née Manning), Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick



Claire died peacefully, in Adare & District Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late James, daughter of the late Gerard & Helen and sister of the late Joe, Eileen & Veronica. Sadly missed by her siblings in Australia, UK & Ireland, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 21st July, 5:30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Friday, 22nd July, for 11:30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Relihan), Ballynacally, Ardagh, Limerick



Died peacefully on Sunday 17th July 2022 at UHL. Predeceased by her husband Jim and sister Eily.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen, MaryIta Mulqueen and Pauline McMahon, sons Liam and Michael, brother Sonny, sister Joan, grandchildren Aisling, Niamh, Sarah, Jamie, Kelly, Aaron, Jack and Daniel, daughters-in-law Ann Marie and Sharon, sons-in-law Mike and Aidan, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home, Newcastle West, on Tuesday, 19th July, from 6.30pm with removal to St Molua’s Church, Ardagh, at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20th July, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killscannel Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alec O'Mahony, 10 Oakvale Drive, Raheen, Limerick.



Formerly of 6 Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Alec, died (suddenly) on July 17th 2022.

Predeceased by his mam Yvonne, dad Martin, sister Serena and father-in-law Pat.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mag (née clancy) Grange, Kilmallock, brother Martin, sister Jolyne, mother-in-law Kay, Brothers-in-law Maurizio, Edward and Michael, sister-in-law Teena, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Theresa Delahunty - Ryan, St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick



Theresa, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughters Mary, Elizabeth (Liz) and Joan, grandson Shane and his partner Ailish, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Noel, sisters-in-law Rita, Marie and Celine, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday, July 20th, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, for Requiem Mass on Thursday, July 21st, at 11am

For those who are unable to attend Theresa's funeral, her Mass will be live streamed (link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

