Deaths in Limerick - Sunday, July 17, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine (Marie) Hanley (née McMahon) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city. Late of Ballinacurra Weston.

Beloved wife of the late Denny and dearly loved mother of Elaine, Mark, Ashley, Damien, Denis, Niall and Kevin.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Shannon and Peta, cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Geraldine, brother Kevin, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her twin brother Louis.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday (July 19) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Arriving at the Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, on Wednesday (July 20) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

House private, please.

________________________

The death has occurred of Kathleen Finn (née Hyde) of Munnia, Killoscully, Tipperary. Formerly of Meentulla, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ned and loving sister of the late Esther Healy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, sons Paddy, John, Eamon and Tony, Marie’s partner David, daughters in law Edel and Karen, grandchildren Abbey and Edward, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday (July 19) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church Killoscully.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 20) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

________________________

The death has occurred of Teresa Murphy (née Fitzgerald) of Mary Street, Glin, Limerick.

Dearly missed by her heartbroken family including son John, daughter Siobhán, daughter-in-law Breda, Siobhán's partner Renzo, grandchildren Frieda, Edel and Séan, their partners Pa and Colleen, great grandson Rían, sisters-in-law Mary and Norah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 18) at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin - click here for live stream.

Private cremation will follow Requiem Mass.

Family flowers only please.

________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kiely of Main Street, Patrickswell, Limerick. Late of CIE.

Beloved father of the late Thomas and brother of the late Mary.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Peg; sons Pa, Martin & John, daughters Mag (Daly) and Mary, sisters Margaret, Helen, Joan and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday (July 18) in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell from 6pm to 7.30pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell.

________________________

The death has occurred of James Flynn of Pintree Drive, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Eileen and dearly loved father of Patricia, Errol, and Joe.

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Alva and Breda; grandchildren Lucy, Sarah, Becky, Adam, Evan, Aaron, Nathan; sisters Marie, Evelyn and Patricia, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (July 18) from 4.30pm to 6pm with Requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 11am on Tuesday.

Cremation Service will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to charity of your choice.

________________________

The death has occurred of Martin Carey of Lower Coonagh, Coonagh, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Philomena and siblings Margaret & Michael.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Marie, Betty and Pauline, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, aunt Catherine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (July 18), from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 19), at 12.30pm - click here for live-stream.

Martin's funeral cortege will drive past the family residence at Lower Coonagh, en route to Shannon Crematorium.

________________________

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Boland (née O'Keeffe) of Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Willie. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Brian, Fiona and Willie-John. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Ciaran, grandchildren, great grandsons, sister Cecilia, brother-in-law Hillary, sister-in-law Kathleen (London), nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday (July 20) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday (July 21) at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.