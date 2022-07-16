Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, July 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Boland (née O'Keeffe)

Of Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick City

On July 15, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Brian, Fiona and Willie-John. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Ciaran, grandchildren, great grandsons, sister Cecilia, brother-in-law Hillary, sister-in-law Kathleen (London), nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening, July 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Thursday, July 21 for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Martin Carey

Of Lower Coonagh, Coonagh

Martin, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Phyllis and siblings Margaret and Michael.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Marie, Betty and Pauline, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, aunt Catherine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, July 18, from 4.30pm to 6:30pm.

Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, for requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 19, at 12.30pm.

For those who are unable to attend Martin's funeral, his Mass will be live streamed at https://www.caherdavinparish.com/live-stream/.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Martin's funeral cortege will drive past the family residence in Lower Coonagh, en route to Shannon Crematorium.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of James Flynn

Of Pintree Drive, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra

On July 15, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Patricia, Errol, and Joe. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Alva and Breda, grandchildren Lucy, Sarah, Becky, Adam, Evan, Aaron, Nathan, sisters Marie, Evelyn and Patricia, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday, July 18 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday, July 19 for Requiem Mass at 11am with cremation service afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Cremation Service can be viewed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

To use the live streaming service simply visit shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter the password and the feed will open. The link will go live at @12:55

Password for Flynn service on Tuesday at 1pm: JFT13

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to charity of your choice.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kiely

Of Main Street, Patrickswell

On July 15, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Late of CIE. Beloved father of the late Thomas and brother of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Peg, Sons Pa, Martin & John, daughters Mag (Daly) and Mary, sisters Margaret, Helen, Joan and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing on Monday in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://pwbbparish.com/live-stream/

*******

The death has occurred of Teresa Murphy (née Fitzgerald)

Of Mary Street, Glin, V94 W7YA

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of nurses and staff at University Hospital Kerry. Teresa, adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is dearly missed by her heartbroken family, son John, daughter Siobhán, daughter-in-law Breda, Siobhán's partner Renzo, grandchildren Frieda, Edel and Séan, their partners Pa and Colleen, great grandson Rían, sisters-in-law Mary and Norah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"Forever in our hearts"

Reposing at her home, 6 Mary Street, Glin, Co Limerick V94 W7YA on Sunday July 17, from 6-9pm. Requiem Mass on Monday July 18 at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

Private cremation will follow requiem Mass. Family flowers only please.

"May Teresa rest in peace"

*******

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Collins (née Harnett)

Of Clash, Abbeyfeale

Died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Nell, wife of the late Jerry, is very sadly missed by her family, John, Helen, Margaret, Paddy, grandchildren Jonathan, Gearóid, Emily, Eimear, Helen, Patrick and Gerard, great-grandchildren Paudie and Ellie, step-brother Jackie, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5pm. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart Nell’s home on Tuesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.

*******

The death has occurred of Violet Nolan (née Bruce)

Of Cappagh South, Sixmilebridge, Clare, plus Limerick, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry

Violet died peacefully in the presence of her loving family.

Sadly mourned by her loving husband Bill, dearest children Frances, Liam, Pamela, Violet and Yvonne, her 10 adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her beloved sister Frances, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at home (Eircode V95 Y4X0) on Sunday, July 17, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at Kilnasoolagh Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus on Monday, July 18, for 1.30pm Funeral Service, this will be followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

