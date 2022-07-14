Search

14 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 14, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 14, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

14 Jul 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of David M Naughton

Of Ballycanana, Ballysteen, Askeaton

Unexpectedly at his residence. Former Fine Gael Cathaoirleach Limerick County Council.

Predeceased by his wife Geraldine (nee McCarthy) and sister Deirdre.

Devoted father of Trevor, Barry, Karen, Damien and Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann, Olive, Denise, Kay, Valerie, Caroline, beloved grandchildren Jack, Kate, Rachel, Emily, nephews, nieces, cousins, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Margaret and Gene, Ann Marie's partner Marie, brothers-in-law, many friends and kind neighbours

Rest in peace.

‘Finn-ishing’ touches: Limerick sporting greats celebrated in magnificent mural

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale, Saturday July 16 from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Ballysteen on Monday at 12noon.

Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

House private please to family and close friends on Sunday July 17.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Down's Syndrome Ireland.

Masks optional.

*******

May he rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media