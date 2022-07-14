Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 14, 2022

The death has occurred of David M Naughton
Of Ballycanana, Ballysteen, Askeaton
Unexpectedly at his residence. Former Fine Gael Cathaoirleach Limerick County Council.
Predeceased by his wife Geraldine (nee McCarthy) and sister Deirdre.
Devoted father of Trevor, Barry, Karen, Damien and Ann Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann, Olive, Denise, Kay, Valerie, Caroline, beloved grandchildren Jack, Kate, Rachel, Emily, nephews, nieces, cousins, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Margaret and Gene, Ann Marie's partner Marie, brothers-in-law, many friends and kind neighbours
Rest in peace.
Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale, Saturday July 16 from 5pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Ballysteen on Monday at 12noon.
Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.
House private please to family and close friends on Sunday July 17.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Down's Syndrome Ireland.
Masks optional.
May he rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here
