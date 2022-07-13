Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Mark Ahern of Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Kilmeedy, Mark died suddenly on 12th of July, 2022. Son of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his mother Esther, brother Tom, sisters Irene and Michelle, brother-in-law Ray, nephews Evan and Shane, uncles, aunts, relatives, and large circle of friends.Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Thursday, 14th July, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Friday morning, 15th July, for 11:30am requiem Mass. Cremation will take place on Saturday, 16th July, at 12-noon in Shannon Crematorium.

----------



The death has occurred of Thomas Hartnett of Moanroe, Dromkeen, Limerick. On 11th July 2022 at the University Hospital Limerick. Formerly of ESB, Limerick and Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sons Thomas and Jerry, daughters Hanora, Catherine and Christine, grandchildren Shane, Jody, Georgina, Luke, Dylan, Evan, Rosie and Lily, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends RIP. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Pallasgrean this Thursday evening from 6 o clock to 8 o clock. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 in Dromkeen church with burial afterwards in Dromkeen cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/GvSAyo8LNco.

---------



The death has occurred of Sr. Helen (Lillie) Kennedy of Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary / Fedamore, Limerick, and of Sisters of Mercy, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sister Pauline, sisters in law Helen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83), on Friday, the 15th of July, from 5 pm to 8 pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Templemore.

---------



The death has occurred of Margaret Murphy (née Sullivan) of Scragg, Garrydoolis, Killinegalive, Tipperary / Pallasgreen, Limerick. On 13th July 2022 peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Eddie, sister Josie Lundon and baby sister Deliah. Deeply regretted by her family Paddy, Jack, Elizabeth, Tom and Jean, grandchildren Grace and Maebh, daughters in law Jackie and Cora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP. Reposing this Friday evening at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgrean from 6 to 8 o clock. Requiem Mass Saturday in Templebraden Church at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Templebraden Cemetery.

------------



The death has occurred of Michael O'Connor of Highmount, Feenagh, Limerick. Michael passed away on 13th July 2022 peacefully, in his 96th year, after a brief illness at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his brother Maurice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Liam, Denis, Gerard and Philip, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Thursday from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Feenagh. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery. Please wear a mask at the funeral home and church.

------------

The death has occurred of Martin O'Connor of Grange East, Brittas, Limerick. Peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick, on 12th July 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Fitzgibbon), and loving father of the late Noelle Kirschner. Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughters Ann and Helen, daughter in law Orlagh, sons in law Liam, Gerard and Hartmut, grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Stephanie, Oisin, Lily Luc, Seán, Eva, Charlotte and Oran, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Thursday, 14th July, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher, on Friday, 15th July, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Caherconlish.

-----------



The death has occurred of Majella Rochford of Kilmurry Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Krupps Engineering. Majella, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her son Graeme, sister Bernie, brother-in-law Christy, nieces Annemarie and Orla, nephews Christopher and Mark, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (July 14th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Friday (July 15th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend Majella's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed live.

-----------



The death has occurred of Maireád Sheehan (née Cleary) of Gurteen, Dromcollogher, Limerick / Milford, Cork. Peacefully on the 13th July 2022 in the care of Ard Na Rí Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John, sister of Maureen and the late Stephen and Seamus. Loving mother of Ted, Jim, Breda (O'Keeffe), Seán, Vincent and Gerard. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Con, daughters-in-law Mary, Olga, Orla, Aileen and Trish, sister-in-law Nuala, grandchildren David, Orla, Alex, Tim, Jim, Anne-Marie, Niamh, Laura, Michael, Rachael, Emer, Cian, Ryan, Evan, Emma, Jonathan, Sarah and Caoimhe, great grandchildren Saoirse, Johanna, Conor, Pauric and Sophia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher (P56WK40) on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin, Milford at 2.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

----------



The death has occurred of Sr. Brigid Mary Wright of Marino, Dublin / Templeglantine, Limerick. Peacefully, in her 95th year, in the loving care of the staff and Community at the Convent on 22 Griffith Ave on the 12 July 2022. Deeply regretted by her sister, Sr Lelia, her brothers James, Tom and Paddy Joe, nieces, nephews, her extended family and friends in Limerick and her Cross and Passion family in Ireland and the UK. She is predeceased by her sisters Betty and Joanna J and her brother Billy. Requiem Mass at the Church of St Vincent de Paul, Marino on Thursday 14 July 2022 at 10.00am followed by Burial in the Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine, Co Limerick, arriving at 4pm approx.The Mass for Sr. Brigid can be seen via the link https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

-------------

