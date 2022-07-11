Deaths in Limerick: Monday, July 11, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Bartholomew (Batt) Dillon, Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick



Batt, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Callie, nephews David, Gerard, John and Barry, nieces Mary, Nancy and Yvonne, special grandniece Vivienne, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Predeceased by his siblings Tommy, Liam and Marie. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (July 12th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday (July 13th) to St. Saviour's Domincian Church, Glentworth Street, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Shaughnessy, Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Limerick / Clarina, Limerick

July 10th 2022 peacefully but unexpectedly at his home in his 96th year

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Celia, daughter Bridget (Dunworth), son-in-law John, adoring grandchildren Stephen and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6:30 with removal at 7:30 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11:30 am with burial immediately afterwards in Kilkeedy cemetery, Ballybrown

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Matthew Moloney, Woodview Park, Limerick



Matthew (Matt) Moloney (Woodview Park, Limerick) (Formerly of Oatfield, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare) July 11th 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved Husband of Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Marie and brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Mary and Bridget. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening (July 12th) from 5.30 to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Lelia’s Church, Kileely on Wednesday (13th July) for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards at Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Collins, Main Street, Adare, Limerick

Publican, Adare. July 11th 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Sinéad Dartwell, sons Pádraig, Seán and Michael, their mother Carmel, brother Dan and Bob, daughters-in-law Johanna, Bridie and Mary, and Jeff, grandchildren Grace, Killian, Óran, Bríanagh, Eoghan, Emma, Lauren, Aaron and Kieran. Predeceased by his life partner Kay. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Tuesday, the 12th, evening in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral mass Wednesday, the 13th, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetary.

-------------------------------------

