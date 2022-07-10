Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, July 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Liam O'Gorman, Westfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Peacefully at home. Beloved son of Bill and the late Bríd. Dearly loved brother of Donncha and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Edel, brother-in-law Gavin, nephews, Rory and Oisín, niece Caoimhe, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening (July 13th) from 5.00pm to 8pm. Arriving on Thursday (July 14th) to Holycross Abbey, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary for Requiem Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Mullins, Ballyroberts, Castlelyons, Cork and late of C.I.E. Limerick.

Eddie passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Johnny and Hannah (nee Coleman) dear brother of Ellen (Digweed), Anne (Finn) and the late Mary (Kelly) and Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters, brothers-in-law John, Jim and John, nieces Jill, Susan, Jacinta and Martina, grandnephews, grandnieces, Brian Sheehan and Colin Cronin, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home Fermoy Monday 6.00.pm. – 7.30.pm. followed by removal to St. Catherine’s Church Conna. Requiem Mass Tuesday 11.00.am funeral afterwards to Conna cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Molyneaux, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Nellie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 10th 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and son Jerry. Sadly missed by her daughter Joan, son William, sister Margaret and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Margaret and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home , Ballingarry, this Monday evening July 11th from 6pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm in St. Mary's Church Cloncagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan Begley, formerly Carhue, Croom, Co. Limerick and St John of Gods, Drumcar, Co. Louth.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of St John of Gods Nursing Home, Drumcar.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, staff and residents of St John of Gods, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing Monday evening, 11th July, in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to arrive Tuesday, 12th July, in St Mary's Church, Croom, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

No flowers or cards, please.

All donations to St John of Gods, Drumcar.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click here