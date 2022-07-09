Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, July 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Kinneen (née O'Donoughue)

Of St Michael's Villas, Ennis, Clare and Clareview

On July 8. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick

Predeceased by her daughter Catherine and brother John

Sadly missed by her loving sons Shane and Tony, grandchildren Caoimhe, Aoibhinn, Seán and Daniel, sister Eileen, brothers Brian, Senan and Ferdie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Ennis Cathedral with cremation after in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Jacqueline's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Password for Kinnane service: SDJ13

To use the live streaming service simply visit shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter the password and the feed will open.

The link will go live at 12:55

Family flowers only

Donations if desired to Asthma Society Ireland www.asthma.ie/home

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nell) Lane (née Browne)

Of Convent Street, Abbeyfeale and Listowel, Kerry

Formerly of St Ita’s Housing, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at University Hospital Kerry.

Nell is very sadly missed by her loving sons Danny, Jerry, John and Joe, daughters Helen, Katherine and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and all her other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Monday at 10.30am en route to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

No flowers please.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Lynch

Of 8 Court Villas, Rathkeale

Late of Coolcappa

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Jackie, sons Daniel and Reggie, daughter Megan, grandsons Kian and Rory, brothers Pat, Christy, Joe, Denny, John, Kevin, Gerry, sister Catherine and Mary, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Monday evening from 6.30-8pm.

Funeral arriving at Coolcappa Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Burial afterwards in Clonagh Cemetery.

Please wear a mask in the church and vicinity.

*******

The death has occurred of Breda McAuliffe (née Enright)

Of Dernish Avenue, Foynes. Passed away on July 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick.

Breda will be sadly missed by her husband Mike, daughters Corina, Niamh and Michelle, sons in Law, granddaughters Aoife and Anna, her sisters Josephine, Helen and Mary, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her family home on Sunday, July 10 from 5pm to 8pm with removal to St. Senan's Church Foynes for requiem Mass at 12noon on Monday 11th July followed by burial afterwards at Robertstown Graveyard.

*******

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Mowat

Of 1 Fisherman's Quay, Grove Island and Killaloe, Clare

Peacefully surrounded by his family in Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his sons Ricky, Jonny and Ryan, daughter Erin, daughters in law Joanna and Deirdre, grandchildren Ethan, Lee, Katie, Lily, Rhys, Joey and Thomas; extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Andy's soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe on Sunday, July 10 at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 at 11am in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe, burial afterwards in Reilig Lua. Donations, if desired to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Mullins

Of Ballyroberts, Castlelyons, Cork and Limerick

(Late of C.I.E. Limerick).

Eddie passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late Johnny and Hannah (nee Coleman) dear brother of Ellen (Digweed), Anne (Finn) and the late Mary (Kelly) and Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters, brothers-in-law John, Jim and John, nieces Jill, Susan, Jacinta and Martina, grandnephews, grandnieces, Brian Sheehan and Colin Cronin, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Byrne (née Condon)

Of Ballyscaddane, Knocklong

Former teacher at Kilross National School

Kathleen passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022 at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter, Helen, Tom, David and Michael. Grandchildren Christina, Tom, Catriona, Laura, Rosemarie, Jane, Thomas and Saorlaith, sisters in law Mary Leahy & Rita Condon, son in law James, daughters in law Carla, Christine, Collette, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Moylan (née Dwyer)

Of Claregalway, Galway and Athea, Limerick

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Peggy passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, with her family by her side. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her beloved daughter Fiona and son Kieran, son-in-law Adrian, adored grandchildren Leanne, Matthew and Abigail, step-brother John, dearly loved relatives, neighbours and close friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at ‘Tearmann Mhuire’ within the grounds of The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, on Sunday, July 10, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to the church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Peggy on Monday, July 11, at 12 noon and she will be laid to rest, following Mass, in Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Livestream link for the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oranmore: https://www.oranmoreparish.org/live

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Vaughan (née McMahon)

Los Angeles, formerly of Janesboro and the Limerick Shoe Factory.

Mary died peacefully in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Gerry of 63 years, daughters Suzanne and Catherine, son Gerard, adored grandchildren Maeve, Claire, Ciaran, Michael and Matthew, great-grandchild Ronan, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Jan and Martin, niece Marian, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in Los Angeles in the coming weeks followed by cremation ceremony. A memorial mass will take place in Limerick at a later date.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

