Deaths in Limerick - Friday, July 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Billy Slattery of Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of UL Bohemians R.F.C.

Beloved husband of Pat and dearest father of Jean (Foley), William, Kim and Mark. Adoring grandad to Laura, Rebecca, Stephanie, Jack, Jordan, Declan, Billy, Ailish, Sam and Liam.

Sadly mourned by his loving family, sons-in-law Sean and Yves; daughters-in-law Chris and Laura, his sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (July 11) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (July 12) for 11am Mass - click here for live-stream.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

________________________

The death has occurred of Gerry Phelan of Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. Late of Sarsfield Barracks 12th Battalion, former Irish Tour Guide formerly of Freddy’s Restaurant.

Beloved husband of Betty and dearly loved father of Liz, Caroline, Maeve and the late David.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Noel (Kerley) and Shane (Newman); daughter-in-law Carmel (Storan), cherished grandchildren Robert, Michael, David, Darragh, Laura, Aisling and Emma, extended family, his close friend Martin Bedford and a wide circle of friends.

A private Cremation Service for Gerry will be held at Shannon Crematorium.

House private, please.

________________________

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) Coonerty of DeValera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick. Formerly of Tyone, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mother of Mary, Jim, Patricia, and Ann-Frances.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Tim, Con and Lionel; daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Sinead, Denis, James, Alan, Nicola, Valerie, and Darragh. Also Timothy-James and Lottie, her brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (July 10) from 3.30pm to 5pm with Funeral Mass at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (July 11) 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

________________________

The death has occurred of Bridget Cuddihy (née Fitzgibbon) of Newbridge, Kildare. Formerly of Galbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brother Bill and nephew Noel. Very sadly missed by her son John Paul (Newbridge, County Kildare), daughter Anne Marie Mullally (Newbridge, County Kildare); sister Patricia Knightly (Trim, County Meath) and brother Mike Fitzgibbon (Keylogues, Galbally, County Limerick); sister-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Garrett, grandchildren Katie and Aimee, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass at Galbally Church this Saturday (July 9) at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Quirke (née Greaney) of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock; O'Malley Park, Limerick and formerly of Broghill North, Charleville, County Cork.

Mother of the late Stephen. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughter Lorna, son Chris; brothers Mikey and Danny, sister Nellie, brothers in law, sisters in law; her grandchildren Steven, Ben, Kerry, Christian, Jake and Sophie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Funeral Mass at 2pm this Saturday at St Colman's Church, Colmanswell with burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Monica Rice (née Malone) of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late James and sadly mourned by her loving children Vivienne, Leonard and Edel; adored grandchildren Stuart, Conor, Graham, Aaron, Scott, Cian, Kealan and Abbie; great-grandchildren Charlie, Faye and Camron; sons-in-law Declan and Kenneth, daughter-in-law Tracy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday (July 9) for 1pm Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the ICU department at University Hospital Limerick.

May they all rest in peace.