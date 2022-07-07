Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, July 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) Coonerty

Of DeValera Park, Thomondgate and Nenagh, Tipperary

On July 6, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Jim, Patricia, and Ann-Frances. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Tim, Con and Lionel, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Sinead, Denis, James, Alan, Nicola, Valerie, and Darragh, also Timothy-James and Lottie, her brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday, July 10 from 3.30pm to 5pm. Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday, July 11 for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick Donohoe

Of Monaleen, Cavan Town, Cavan and Terenure, Dublin

On July 6, 2022, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Beloved husband of Angela. Dearly loved father of Nikki, Shane and Erica. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Nicola and Erica’s partner Tiernan, grandchildren Emma, Conor, Rachel, Malachy and Donovan, sisters Monie and Ann, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private cremation Service for Patrick will be held at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Quirke (née Greaney)

Of Kilmallock and Charleville, Cork

Also formerly of O'Malley Park. On July 7, 2022, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre. Mother of the late Stephen. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Christie, daughter Lorna, son Chris, brothers Mikey and Danny, sister Nellie, brothers in law, sisters in law, her 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing this Friday evening, July 8, from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home Kilmallock, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Colman's Church, Colemanswell. Funeral Saturday, after 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

Condolences may posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

*******

The death has occurred of Monica Rice (née Malone)

Of Cliona Park, Moyross

Monica died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly mourned by her loving children Vivienne, Leonard and Edel, adored grandchildren Stuart, Conor, Graham, Aaron, Scott, Cian, Kealan and Abbie and great-grandchildren Charlie, Faye and Camron, sons-in-law Declan and Kenneth, daughter-in-law Tracy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, July 8, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday, July 9 for 1pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Limerick, ICU.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Kay Hanley (née Mulvihill)

Of Gurtinard, Listowel, Kerry, V31 XA32 and Foynes

Peacefully, on July 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Patrick, brother Michael and her parent's Pakie and Kitty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tony, sons Tony and Ian, daughter Cathriona and her partner Noel, daughter-in-law Davina, grandchildren Ricí and Saídhbh, brother John, brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (V31 XA32) on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Foynes, on Saturday from 2.30pm to 3.15pm, followed by Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. A private family service will take place after in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Hospice or The Árd Curam Fuchsia Centre, Listowel.

*******

