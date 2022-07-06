Search

06 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of MARTIN FREWEN SR. 11 Oliver Plunkett Estate, Ballylanders, Limerick

Formerly from Keylogues, Galbally. Martin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons John, Martin, Noel, Paul, Kevin, Aidan and Jason, daughters Tina and Melissa, daughters-in-law Michelle, Colette, Paula, Helena, Fiona and Nicole, son-in-law John, his sister Mary White (Galbally), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Laura, Danny, Emma, John, Catherine, Sarah, Bob, Darren, Chantelle, Amy, Mia, Noah, Aaron, Ava, Alex, Killian, Adam, Ciarán, Ollie, Shay, Mason, Tori, Lexi, Maci and Evan, great-grandchildren Oscar, Eva and Carter, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rosary on this Thursday at 8pm.for family only. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 on Friday evening, 8th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Saturday morning at 11.15am. for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. House private on Saturday morning please. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the condolence section below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media