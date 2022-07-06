Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The death has occurred of MARTIN FREWEN SR. 11 Oliver Plunkett Estate, Ballylanders, Limerick
Formerly from Keylogues, Galbally. Martin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons John, Martin, Noel, Paul, Kevin, Aidan and Jason, daughters Tina and Melissa, daughters-in-law Michelle, Colette, Paula, Helena, Fiona and Nicole, son-in-law John, his sister Mary White (Galbally), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Laura, Danny, Emma, John, Catherine, Sarah, Bob, Darren, Chantelle, Amy, Mia, Noah, Aaron, Ava, Alex, Killian, Adam, Ciarán, Ollie, Shay, Mason, Tori, Lexi, Maci and Evan, great-grandchildren Oscar, Eva and Carter, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rosary on this Thursday at 8pm.for family only. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 on Friday evening, 8th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Saturday morning at 11.15am. for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. House private on Saturday morning please. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the condolence section below.
