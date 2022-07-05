Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Alan Wallace of Clondalkin, Dublin / Limerick.



Wallace, Alan, Clondalkin and formerly Limerick, July 1st 2022 (Suddenly at home).

Predeceased by his mam Geraldine and dad Patrick.

Beloved fiancé of Susan and much loved dad to Jade, Aaron, Chloe and Seán. Alan will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his children and their mother Josephine, sister, brothers, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially those close to his heart.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening and on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 a.m in the Church of the Transfiguration , Bawnogue followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery. To View Alan's Mass at 11 am please click on the link below.

Those who would have liked to attend Alan's funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting link below or alternatively on the condolence section below.

All enquiries to Massey Bros Clondalkin on (01) 457 4455.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary RYAN of Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of Garryspillane, Co. Limerick.

Sr. Mary died peacefully in St. John’s Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her sister Chrissie, sister-in-law Kitty, sisters in community, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 6th July from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday 7th July at 2pm, followed by Burial in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan (née Daly) of "St. Ita's", Townshend Street, Skibbereen, Cork / Ashford, Limerick.



On July 5th 2022 peacefully at Cork University Hospital. MARY (nee Daly) dearly beloved wife of the late John, cherished mother of John, Ann, Mary Ita, Patrick and Margaret, sister of the late John, Pats, Richard and Cathy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Martin and Mike, daughters-in-law Mary and Rosemary, grandchildren Sarah, Grace, Eabha, Adam, Peter, Frank, Emma, Aoife and Katie, brothers Bernard and Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Skibbereen on Wednesday, July 6th 2022 from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by Prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, July 7th 2022 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen. This will be livestreamed link below. Funeral afterwards to Lislevane Cemetery.

Rest In Peace.

Messages of sympathy can be left on the link below or on www.patosullivans.ie

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Geraldine Noonan (née Boland) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick.



Late of Pike Rovers and St. Brigid's Ladies Club.

Geraldine, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, children Mary Kennedy, John, Mike and Joanne Kelly, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Margaret Hayes (London) and Anne Abbs (Cornwall, U.K.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (July 7th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Friday (July 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Geraldine's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Elaine Morgan (née Treacy) of Carrigaholt, Clare / Corbally, Limerick.



Elaine Morgan died peacefully after a long illness.

Beloved wife of Gary. Dearly loved mother of Jake, Ray, Shane and Garreth. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Michael, father-in-law Gerry, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening (July 8th) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday (July 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Malone of Kilkee, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick.





Jimmy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sisters Bunny, Margaret, Rose and Monica, nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends.

Predeceased by his siblings Padraig, Dinny, Gussy, Maureen, Connery, Angela, Patsy, Ann and Alice.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (July 11th) from 10.15am to 11.45am followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Jimmy's Funeral, his Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Kelly (née Carroll) of Cois Luachra, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Meelick, Clare.





Catherine, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Wife of the late Paddy Kelly and mother of the late Vida.

Very deeply regretted by her sons Paul and Niall, daughters Orla and Ruth, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Denise, sister, brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, on Thursday (July 7th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

For those who are unable to attend Catherine's Funeral, her Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Gleeson of Doon Road, Cappamore, Limerick.



The death has occurred of EDWARD (Eddie) GLEESON, Doon Road, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, the former proprietor of Ormond Cineplex, Curzon Kilmallock, and Regal Cappamore cinemas.

Edward (91) died in St. John’s Hospital, Limerick City, on Sunday July 3rd, after a short illness. He is sadly missed by his wife Margaret, daughters Mary, Annette, Helen, Ita and Claire, sons David and John, extended family including his 24 much loved grandchildren, as well as neighbours, friends and former customers and employees. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Chris (Christy) Cummins of An Cillin,Killeen Road, Tralee, Kerry / Murroe, Limerick.



Chris (Christy) Cummins, An Cillin, Killeen Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Cummins Cross, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

Suddenly, on July 3rd, 2022, at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Hanlon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving son Kyle, sister Margaret (Davis), brothers John and Pat, mother-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Chris being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.