03 Jul 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, July 3, 2022

03 Jul 2022 7:36 PM

The death has occurred of Eoin Kelly, Monaleen, Limerick and late of Irish Cement.

Eoin died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in The Park Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Bessie. Sadly mourned by his loving children John, Neil & Maria, daughters-in-law B & Viv, grandchildren Oisín, Brónagh, Nessa & Jack, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Pre-deceased by his siblings Marie Ryan, Eda Mulqueen & Fr. Liam.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 5th July from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday 6th July for 12 noon Mass, streamed live here, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donie Baggott, Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Peacefully on July 2nd, 2022.

Predeceased by his late wife Trish, brother John and sister Maisie.

Sadly missed by his loving sons David and Steven, daughter Lynda, daughters-in-law Lauren and Louise, grandchildren Bobby, John and Nicola, great-grandson Adam, brothers Jim and Ger, sisters-in-law Kate and Geri, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate, Pennywell, Limerick (V94Y2W4) this Monday evening, July 4th, for 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Tuesday for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

A special thanks to all the management and staff in Adare & District Memory Care Centre for their wonderful care.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Adare & District Memory Care Centre.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

