Deaths in Limerick - Friday, July 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Bourke (née Scanlon). Formerly of Killeany, Glin and 156 Mayorstone Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, brothers Patsy, Mikey and Johnny, Peggy is sadly missed by her daughter Marie (Willcox), son Brian and Brian’s partner Elaine; daughter-in-law Rhonda; grandchildren Courtney, Darren, Julian and Dean and great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and Thomas (Scanlon); sisters Ann (Bourke), Teasy (Madigan), Brenda (Murphy) and Ellen (Miller); sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, and nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Saturday (July 2) from 4.30pm to 6pm with funeral Mass at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Sunday (July 3) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Robertstown, Foynes.

Family flowers only please - donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Elaine Casey (née Martin) of 163, Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick (eircode V94 V2VR). Formerly of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband William; sons Liam and Darragh; daughters Leanne and Amanda; grandchilden, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday (July 4) from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral arriving at St. Saviour's Domincian Church, Glentworth Street, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

House private please outside of reposal times.

The death has occurred of Gerard Kelly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Son of the late Eddie and Mary Kelly and brother of the late Christopher. Very deeply regretted by brothers Edward and David, sister Catherine, niece, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (July 4) from 9.15am to 10.15am followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association

The death has occurred of Willie P. Aherne of Edelweisss, Roxboro, Ballysheedy, Limerick (eircode V94 T3PK). Formerly of Dunaman, Croom and CIE.

Predeceased by his mum Mary-Kate, father Denis, sisters Mary and Josie, brothers Danny, Jimmy and Christy.

Beloved husband of Mary and father to Paul and DJ.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandson Killian, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Ger, nieces Nicola, Ciara, Olivia, Noreen, Patricia and Mairead, nephews John, Cian, Robert, Johnny and Kevin, relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (July 3) between 6pm and 8pm with funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea on Monday (July 4) for Requiem Mass at 12 midday - click here for live-stream.

Cremation will take place afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or 6B University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née White) of Glengar, Doon, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Josephine; son-in-law Matt; grandsons James and Stephen, sisters Betty and Phyllis, brother Billy, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church Doon.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm (July 3) with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cappamore Day Care Centre.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

The death has occurred of Norah Seymour (née Conneely) of Castlebank, Ardnacrusha, Clare; Oughterard, Galway; Limerick and Tipperary.

Cherished mother of Maura and Jim.

Predeceased by her best friend and husband Jim; her brothers Paddy & Sean, sister Pauline.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sisters Fidelis Rice (Dundalk) & Teresa O’Connell (Salthill), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday (July 3) from 2pm to 6pm with remains arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Monday (July 4) for 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Castletown Cemetery, Portroe, County Tipperary.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May they all rest in peace.