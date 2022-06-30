Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, June 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Nora Twomey (née Curtin) Toureenagreana, Ballagh, Limerick



Nora passed away on 30th June 2022, peacefully in her 98th year at her home. Reunited in love with her late husband Mikie. Sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Michael, daughter-in-law Bridie, grandchildren Norma and Michael, adored great-granddaughter Emma, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Ita's Church, Ashford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) McAuliffe Athlacca, Limerick



The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) McAuliffe, "Shalom", Athlacca, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, former member of teaching staff at Presentation College, Sexton St. and former Chair of Board of Management at St. Munchin's College, Limerick, 30th June 2022, after a long illness, bravely bourne. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Alice, sons Cathal, Fergal and Cian, daughters in law Breda and Sasha, Cathal's partner Paul, brothers Paddy & Tony, sister Noreen, sisters in law Aileen and Teresa, and especially Bernie (Cullen), his adored grandchildren Evan, Kayla, Jessica, Graham and Billy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing this Saturday evening (2nd July) at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock from 6pm followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive Monday 4th July to St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Phil's funeral will be lived streamed (link to follow)

Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolences section below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

