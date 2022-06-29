Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Martin Fitzgerald Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Clover Meats, O' Mara's Bacon Factory and St. Mary's R.F.C. Martin, died (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital

Predeceased by his son Brian and daughter Susan. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Martin and Gerard and daughter Breda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Terry, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (June 30th) from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Friday (July 1st) for Requiem Mass at 11am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Myra Heffernan (née Kirwan) Portmarnock, Dublin / Limerick. Heffernan (née Kirwan) Myra (Mary), Portmarnock and formerly of Limerick City. 27th June 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and predeceased by her son Gary. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Leslie and Geoffrey, daughters-in-laws, adored grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 1st July, from 3pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Saturday morning at 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

A live stream of Myra’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

http://portmarnockparish.ie/

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Owen Tomlinson Lissnalta Green, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of Analog Devices and Tokyo Electron Ltd. Owen, passed away (peacefully) at Milford Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Owen and Dorothy Tomlinson.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Louraine (nee Corbett) daughters Mykeala and Meg, son Robbie, granddaughter Grace, sister Anne, brother Hugh, Mykeala's partner Peter, parents-in-law Jimmy and Nuala Corbett, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, extended family and loving friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 30th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving to Shannon Crematorium on Friday (July 1st) for Humanist Service at 11am (all are welcome to attend)

The Service will be streamed live on Shannon Crematorium

(To access the stream enter the password NBC11, please note the live stream will be available from 10.55am)

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

--------------------------

May they all rest in peace. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click here