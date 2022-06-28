Search

28 Jun 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Jeremy McCarthy of Caherelly Castle, Grange, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick.

Jeremy, died suddenly, on June 25th 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Tony and Margaret McCarthy.

Sadly missed by his son Christopher and daughter Kate, sisters Julie, Anne Marie, Antoinette, Sarah and Jane, nieces Sarah, Ruth, Marisa, and Jeanne, brothers-in-law Russell and David, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Thursday (June 30th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken.

Requiem Mass on Friday (July 1st) at 11.30am funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Jeremy's funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Daly of Ardnamoher, Galbally, Limerick.

Margaret (Peggie) Daly died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel on Monday 27th June 2022, following a short illness.

Predeceased by her mother Bridget (Biddy), aunts Mary (Doyle) and Eileen (Kearney), Dublin.

Deeply mourned by first cousins Anne, Tina, Trish and Thomas Doyle (Dublin), goddaughter Caoimhe, cousin Maureen Barnes (Clare), other relations, the Barry Family, former colleagues at Lisvernane National School, heartbroken neighbours and a wide circle of close friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, 29th June, at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary E34 YE19, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV39 at 5pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired ,to Milford Care Centre.

Sympathies can be expressed in the link below.

--------------------------

May they all rest in peace. If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media