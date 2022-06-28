Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Jeremy McCarthy of Caherelly Castle, Grange, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick.



Jeremy, died suddenly, on June 25th 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Tony and Margaret McCarthy.

Sadly missed by his son Christopher and daughter Kate, sisters Julie, Anne Marie, Antoinette, Sarah and Jane, nieces Sarah, Ruth, Marisa, and Jeanne, brothers-in-law Russell and David, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Thursday (June 30th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken.

Requiem Mass on Friday (July 1st) at 11.30am funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Jeremy's funeral, his Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Daly of Ardnamoher, Galbally, Limerick.



Margaret (Peggie) Daly died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel on Monday 27th June 2022, following a short illness.

Predeceased by her mother Bridget (Biddy), aunts Mary (Doyle) and Eileen (Kearney), Dublin.

Deeply mourned by first cousins Anne, Tina, Trish and Thomas Doyle (Dublin), goddaughter Caoimhe, cousin Maureen Barnes (Clare), other relations, the Barry Family, former colleagues at Lisvernane National School, heartbroken neighbours and a wide circle of close friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, 29th June, at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary E34 YE19, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV39 at 5pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired ,to Milford Care Centre.

Sympathies can be expressed in the link below.

May they all rest in peace.