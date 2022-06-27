Deaths in Limerick: Monday, June 27, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Fallon Reddan-Bowen, Rathbane Road, Rathbane, Limerick



Fallon died peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick on June 26th 2022 surrounded by her immediate family.

Dearly missed by her husband Tim, daughters Caitlin and Stephanie, sons Harry and Tadhg, grandson Kyson, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Fallon will repose at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin St., Limerick on Wednesday (June 29th) from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. John's Cathedral (June 30th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Donations, if desired, to Crumlin's Children Hospital.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Dea, Jerry O'Dea's Bar, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick



Formerly of Ballyclough, Co. Limerick and Limerick City and County Council and former Metropolitan Mayor of Limerick, Fianna Fáil and Shannon College of Hotel Management. Predeceased by his mother Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his father John Joe, children Katherine and JD and their mother Sinead, brother Andrew, sisters Siobhán Mooney and Eileen Collins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, wider family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (June 29th) from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday (June 30th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm funeral afterwards to Crecora Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel pass Jerry O'Dea's Bar en route to the Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Anne McConnell (née Hogan), Mill Street, Bruree, Limerick



Peacefully at her residence. Beloved mother of Gareth, Barry and David. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, brothers Mike and Hugh, sisters Anne and Eily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace. Reception into the church of The Immaculate Conception Bruree on Tuesday at 7 30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ita Long (née Smith), Friarstown, Crecora, Limerick



Late of Knockea and Roxboro, Co. Limerick and formerly of St Joseph’s Hospital Nursing Staff.

Ita died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on June 26th, 2022.

Pre-deceased by her husband John, sisters Annie and Nora and brother Sean. Beloved mother to Mairead (Danaher), John, Noreen (Cavanagh), Patricia (Gleeson) and Kevin.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by grandchildren Keith and Mark Danaher, Jack, Kate and Charlie Cavanagh, Dara and Donnchadh Gleeson, Alex, Alyssa and Eva Long; sisters Mary (Ahern) and Geraldine (Greene); sons-in-law Ted, Johnny and Tommy, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Sharon; sister-in-law Bridie Greensmyth; brothers-in-law Willie and Ger; nieces, nephews, relations, neighbours and dear friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick on Tuesday June 28th from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Funeral on Wednesday (June 29th) after 12 to Taylor’s Cross Cemetery, Fedamore Co. Limerick. Family flowers only.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael FARREN, Mount Merrion, Dublin / Limerick



FARREN Michael (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and formerly of Limerick) June 24, 2022.

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Beloved husband of Deirdre and father of Niamh and Michael. Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Daniela, grandchildren Jessica, Trudie, Nicholas and Cillian, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 6 Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, D04 X446 (opposite UCD Flyover) on Tuesday, June 28, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, on Wednesday, June 29, at 11:30am, followed by committal prayers at Mount Jerome Crematorium at approx. 1:45pm.

For those unable to attend, the ceremonies may be viewed on the following links - https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/ and https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

House private. Family flowers only please.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Joseph Burke, Abbeyknockmoy, Galway / Oola, Limerick



John Joseph (John-Joe) Burke, Tottenham, London and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy, County Galway passed away 10th June 2022 following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie and son Jonathan and all his family and friends.

Funeral taking place on the 8th July at 12 noon at St Francis de Sales Church in Tottenham High Road. Burial afterwards at Enfield Crematorium and Cemetery.

-----------------------------------

