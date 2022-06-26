Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, June 26, 2022

The death has occurred of David Shee, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Peacefully at St John’s Hospital. Dearly loved father of Claire. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, brothers Peter and John, sisters-in-law Joyce and Mary, brother-in-law Anthony, nephew Brian, nieces Jane and Carrie, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday (June 29th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Thursday (June 30th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

David's Requiem Mass can be viewed here

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Ryan, Redgate House, Redgate, Limerick.

Des died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving and caring family.

Pre-deceased by his baby daughter, Jennifer.

Beloved husband of sixty two years to Philomena, adored daddy to Desmond, Clodagh, Edmond, Celine and Jude and devoted grandad to Jessie, Gary, Hannah, Robert, James, Luke, Amy, Jack, Olivia, Stephen, Michael, Patrick, Mark and Angie.

Lovingly remembered by his daughters-in-law Maeve and Anne, sons-in-law Joey, Colm and Eamon, sister, Esther, sister-in-law Rose, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday June 27th from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Tuesday June 28th for 12 noon Mass. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Milford Care Team (donate here)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Joe Rea, Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick and late of Eircom.

Peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Miriam. Dearly loved father of Jean. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Pat, granddaughter Aisling, sisters-in-law and the Ryan Family.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday (June 28th) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday (June 29th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Stephen O’Sullivan, Railway Road, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital Kerry, on Friday, June 24th 2022, following a long illness bravely borne.

Stephen is very sadly missed by his loving mother Betty, children Rachel and Mark, their mother Caroline, brothers Pat, D.J., Gerard and his wife Ann, sister Mary and her husband Tom, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Stephen is predeceased by his father Patrick (Sonny) and his aunt Sr. Ann.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to donate to The Irish Kidney Association in memory of Stephen, please click on this link

Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section at the end of this page.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Arda) Condon, Gilmartin Park, Murroe and formerly of Bunkey, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. June 26th 2022, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick after a short illness.

Predeceased by his son Patrick, brothers Ollie, Charlie and Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy (nee Cummins), daughters Breda and Denise, sons Thomas and Gerard, son in law Chibale and beloved grandchildren Kieran and Isabel, brother Tony, sisters Kitty, Bernie, Margaret and Jo, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday 28th June 2022 from 6pm to 8pm. Arrival Wednesday 29th June to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cappamore Day Care Centre.

